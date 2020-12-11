Advanced search

Mum-of-two with ‘new perspective on life’ uses lockdown to write her own book

PUBLISHED: 15:24 11 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 11 December 2020

Upwell mum-of-two Holly Wilkin used the coronavirus lockdown to write her own book The School Gate Mums. Picture: Twitter/@HollyWilkin

A mum-of-two with “a new perspective on life” has turned a negative into a positive and written her own book during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Holly Wilkin from Upwell near Wisbech has completed her book ‘The School Gate Mums’ after receiving some tragic news this year.

Ms Wilkin said: “I have always loved reading and writing from a very early age and often toyed with the idea of writing a book but never found the inner belief that I could really do it!

“Even now, there are those moments of self-doubt, will people like it or what if they think I’m stupid?

“Earlier this year I lost my grandfather, father-in-law and friend all in quick succession.

“We were then put into the lockdown, and I worried that if I didn’t focus my energy into something positive then things could go very wrong.

“With a new perspective on life, taken from my grandads saying of ‘you don’t need to worry until the birds build a nest up your backside, and then you must worry how it got there’, I decided that it was finally time to grab the pen and get writing!

“The reception to my book so far has been really welcoming, and I am extremely to friends and family who have supported this endeavour!

“The story follows five women who all have children in reception class at St. Michaels.

“They all come to the page with their own story, and life concerns something that I feel we can all relate to whether we male or female!

“As the story of ‘The school gate mums’ unfolds we see flashbacks from one of the characters, which results in all of the women’s lives having intertwined in previous years.

“I really don’t think the ending could be guessed, as it’s really out there...the first draft of the story had a completely different ending, so the end result was a surprise - even to me.”

To keep up-to-date with the book, visit: www.twitter.com/HollyWilkin

