Safety fears and overflowing bins among objections to house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14

310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, It is proposed to turn it into a 14 person HMO by adding a rear extension, There have been objections. Picture; FENLAND PLANNING PORTAL Archant

A house in multiple occupation (HMO) granted retrospective permission a year ago for nine people could be extended to house 14 residents.

The five-bedroom house at 310 Churchill Road, Wisbech, would have a single-storey rear extension to cope with the extra numbers.

But Wisbech Town Council, which agreed the earlier application, has lodged an objection.

It says the bid by owner Dara Singh of Swaffham would be overdevelopment.

And they say a new access to Churchill Road would be a safety hazard.

Cllr Samantha Hoy also objected, claiming “there is already constant problems with overflowing bins”.

She also backed fears over highway safety “and will be worse when it’s a roundabout there next year”.

Cambridgeshire County Council highways department says they are “inclined to agree” with the objection.

“14-person occupation sounds like over development for this site,” highways engineer Alex Woolnough told planners.

“Three off road parking spaces is fine if only three of the 14 occupants own cars, but car ownership is likely to be much higher which in turn is likely to result in parking along the layby.

“This will obstruct the layby and could result in access problems for the neighbouring residents.”

He said: “It will also have a detrimental impact on neighbouring amenity/ access.”

Others expressed concern with overflowing bins and one objector sent planners photos to back their claims.

The objector also alleges anti-social behaviour associated with the house and claims a recent late night fence fire was caused by a tenant “flicking a cigarette out of the window.

“Luckily, our neighbour woke us to inform us or it could be much worse”.

The objector said: “I am sure you can imagine how frustrating and scary this was when we didn’t cause the damage.

“To increase the residents to 14 is undoubtedly going to cause more noise.”

Fenland planners have been told by their environmental officers that “in broad principle” they have no objections.

They pointed out that there are defined standards for HMO waste services. Households of six or more who are “recycling actively” and can meet other conditions, are entitled to an additional bin.

But another objector believes the council has not properly enforced waste issues.

“The property is already a bit of an eyesore with its (often overflowing” bins at the front of the house on which is a main gateway into Wisbech,” she says.

