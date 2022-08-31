Multiple crews called to ‘deliberate’ building fire
- Credit: Archant
A large building fire involving scrap vehicles and skips in Wisbech on August 30 is believed to have been started ‘deliberately’.
Crews from Wisbech, March and Norfolk were called at 2:08am to reports of a building fire on Oldfield Lane, Wisbech.
Firefighters arrived to find a large fire involving scrap vehicles and skips.
A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters used hose reels and jets to extinguish the fire.
“We reinspected the incident on August 30 and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”
This incident follows another near Wisbech on August 20.
Firefighters were called to a blaze on Fridaybridge Road, Elm, just before 8:40pm involving a derelict village building.
The fire was believed to be arson and involved rubbish.