News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

MP well pleased with £198,000 Government spending on village hall

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 3:05 PM February 15, 2021   
Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000

Cllr Michael Humphrey and MP Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay office

His ‘day job’ can involve billions of public expenditure, but MP Steve Barclay popped over to Gorefield see how £198,000 of Government funding is being spent – and was well happy.  

Mr Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, went to see the extension that is under way to the Gorefield Community Hall and Pavilion.

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay

 "While we’ve all been staying at home due to lockdown, the improvements for an extra room and separate bar/lounge area have continued apace,” he said. 

“The upgrade is largely due to £198,000 funding to Gorefield parish council from the Government’s Communities Capital Fund, via Cambridgeshire County Council. 

“But the real credit should go to the community who have supported this venue since it opened in 2013, quickly proving through continued use the value and need for such a building and necessitating this extension.” 

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay dropped into Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay

You may also want to watch:

He said Gorefield Playing Field Association which manages the hall, pavilion and playing fields “has done an incredible job”.  

The MP added: “I know community events and get togethers, including the weddings, christening and parties that this extension will be able to accommodate, seems like a dream currently. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies at scene of collision with car
  2. 2 Headteacher hails 'phenomenal' engagement during Covid pandemic
  3. 3 Bashed bridge struck on first day of opening after two-year closure
  1. 4 Eye catching fountain is frozen in time
  2. 5 Kayak beats floods with Valentine's Day pub 'meal deal'
  3. 6 College of West Anglia looking for paid Covid-19 test site staff
  4. 7 Queen Mary Centre to offer rapid Covid-19 tests for key workers
  5. 8 Assault leaves police officer seriously injured
  6. 9 MP well pleased with £198,000 Government spending on village hall
  7. 10 Village prepares for funeral of baby boy killed when van crashed into his pram

“However, I have no doubt that the people of Gorefield and the surrounding villages will be delighted with the improvements and the venue will be busy again as soon as it’s safe to do so.  

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay

“This type of investment which fosters and facilitates community spirit and benefits residents is a great example of national, county, and local government working together.” 

Mr Barclay said: “A special thank you to Cllr Michael Humphreys who has done so much to make both the original building and this extension happen, as well as all his work on regular events.” 

Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lindsay Edgley helped to pull a driver out of their car after it overturned into a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech.

Five 'heroes' rescue driver whose car overturned into water-filled dyke

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
A driver was taken to hospital after their car crashed and overturned in a water-filled dyke on the A1101 at Sutton Road, Wisbech.

Driver hospitalised after car crashes into dyke

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Farming equipment worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in two  burglaries that happened in March and Wisbech

Farming equipment and motorcross bike stolen in two burglaries

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
One person had to be cut out of their car after a two-vehicle collision in Lynn Road, Walsoken.

Driver cut out of car after two-vehicle crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus