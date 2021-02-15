Published: 3:05 PM February 15, 2021

Cllr Michael Humphrey and MP Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay office

His ‘day job’ can involve billions of public expenditure, but MP Steve Barclay popped over to Gorefield see how £198,000 of Government funding is being spent – and was well happy.

Mr Barclay, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, went to see the extension that is under way to the Gorefield Community Hall and Pavilion.

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay

"While we’ve all been staying at home due to lockdown, the improvements for an extra room and separate bar/lounge area have continued apace,” he said.

“The upgrade is largely due to £198,000 funding to Gorefield parish council from the Government’s Communities Capital Fund, via Cambridgeshire County Council.

“But the real credit should go to the community who have supported this venue since it opened in 2013, quickly proving through continued use the value and need for such a building and necessitating this extension.”

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay dropped into Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay

You may also want to watch:

He said Gorefield Playing Field Association which manages the hall, pavilion and playing fields “has done an incredible job”.

The MP added: “I know community events and get togethers, including the weddings, christening and parties that this extension will be able to accommodate, seems like a dream currently.

“However, I have no doubt that the people of Gorefield and the surrounding villages will be delighted with the improvements and the venue will be busy again as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Michael Humphrey and Steve Barclay at Gorefield pavilion that was awarded £198,000 - Credit: Steve Barclay

“This type of investment which fosters and facilitates community spirit and benefits residents is a great example of national, county, and local government working together.”

Mr Barclay said: “A special thank you to Cllr Michael Humphreys who has done so much to make both the original building and this extension happen, as well as all his work on regular events.”