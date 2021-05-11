Published: 12:21 PM May 11, 2021 Updated: 12:51 PM May 11, 2021

North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay (Left) with officials from Highways England at the A47 Guyhirn Roundabout. - Credit: MP Steve Barclay's office

North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay visited the A47 Guyhirn roundabout to review the £14m upgrade works taking place.

The project is part of a larger scheme to improve six key sections of the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Peterborough.

The MP met with Highways England officials last Friday (May 7) at Guyhirn to discuss the progress which has been made so far.

He said: “Over 20,000 vehicles a day use the A47 Guyhirn roundabout with many experiencing delays...

“...it was great to join Highways England to review progress on the £14m upgrade as part of my ongoing local transport improvement campaign.”

The works at Guyhirn and at King's Dyke are aligned with the government's 'Build Back Better' campaign, which outlines the country's Covid recovery plans. - Credit: MP Steve Barclay's office

Works at Guyhirn began in February and are expected to be complete by April 2022.

The roundabout will be made bigger by creating two lanes on all the approaches. It will also include an extra lane over the existing carriageway on the River Nene Bridge.

Once complete, the upgrade will help reduce delays and build-up of traffic at the roundabout, improve visibility for driver on the approach and make journey times more reliable.

New pedestrian crossings and footpaths will also be introduced.

Mr Barclay added the scheme, and also the works at King’s Dyke near Whittlesey, are aligned with the government’s ‘Build Back Better’ campaign.

Announced at the 2021 budget, it sets out the country’s coronavirus recovery plans and how economic growth will be supported through investments in infrastructure, skills and innovation.

The A47 roundabout is currently undergoing £14m of improvements. MP Steve Barclay (Left) pictured with Highways England officials. - Credit: MP Steve Barclay's office

Mr Barclay added: “The government is committed to building back better as we recover from the Covid pandemic and [at Guyhirn] it was helpful to discuss the work in detail and see this first hand.

“All six planned A47 upgrades will help with journeys across the eastern region but I am particularly pleased that our scheme is the first one of the six schemes to start work.”

