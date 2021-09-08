Published: 1:32 PM September 8, 2021

WisWIN protestors in London to meet MP Steve Barclay and create wider awareness of their bid to halt a £300m mega incinerator proposed for Wisbech. - Credit: Kim Taylor

A coach load of anti-incinerator campaigners are in London meeting MP Steve Barclay to win further support for their opposition.

Members of WisWIN met the NE Cambs MP to discuss moves to halt the proposed £300m incinerator for Wisbech.

WisWIN protestors in London to meet MP Steve Barclay and create wider awareness of their bid to halt a £300m mega incinerator proposed for Wisbech. - Credit: Kim Taylor





Protestors left the Somers Road car park early to ensure they arrived in time for the London meeting.

Campaigners had also lined up meetings with King’s Lynn MP James Wild and Baroness Jenny Wild.



Co-ordinator Virginia Bucknor said: “We will be handing Steve Barclay several thousand signatures, mainly from people who don’t do Facebook and haven’t signed his on line petition.”

She said the group had paid for banners to get the message out to all parliamentarians “how our Georgian town is having to fight to stop one of the largest incinerators in Europe being built “.

WisWIN protestors in London to meet MP Steve Barclay and create wider awareness of their bid to halt a £300m mega incinerator proposed for Wisbech. - Credit: Kim Taylor





WisWIN protestors in London to meet MP Steve Barclay and create wider awareness of their bid to halt a £300m mega incinerator proposed for Wisbech. - Credit: Kim Taylor

You may also want to watch:

She was determined that as many as possible knew that “our small Georgian town has no rail station or dual carriageway yet could be receiving over 350 lorry movements a day.

“That’s an additional one every two minutes and during peak times (coincidentally when school starts and ends).”

Recently Nestle Purina answered the question that many had been asking – and that is whether they would use the incinerator if it was ever built.

Simon Billington, technical director for Nestle UK & Ireland, answered that question in a letter to the campaigners.

“Although energy from waste plants can play a valuable role in reducing

WisWIN protestors in London to meet MP Steve Barclay and create wider awareness of their bid to halt a £300m mega incinerator proposed for Wisbech. - Credit: Kim Taylor

the amount of waste going to landfill, we have no plans to partner with MVV Environment on their proposed project for Wisbech.

“In this instance we believe there are more appropriate alternatives which can

deliver the renewable energy we need, in suitable locations, as part of our journey to net zero.”