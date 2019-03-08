Advanced search

Paralympian Sam Ruddock joins Steve Barclay MP to urge more schools in Cambridgeshire to join 'The Daily Mile' challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:31 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 04 November 2019

Nene and Ramnoth School is urging more in the county to take on �The Daily Mile� challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Nene and Ramnoth School is urging more in the county to take on �The Daily Mile� challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Double paralympian Sam Ruddock joined MP Steve Barclay at a Fenland school to encourage more to take on 'The Daily Mile' challenge.

Students at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech running The Daily Mile challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTStudents at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech running The Daily Mile challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

The 15-minute task aims to get pupils walking, jogging or running every day in a bid to wake them up for the busy school day ahead.

The sporting star joined the Brexit Secretary at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech on Monday (October 4) to see how their pupils were getting on.

The school launched The Daily Mile at the beginning of term and staff have already noticed a change in pupils.

Students at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech running The Daily Mile challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTStudents at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech running The Daily Mile challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Sam Miller, head of schools, said: "It [The Daily Mile] encourages our children to be healthy and fit and it's been really easy for the school to implement every 15 minutes.

"It's really easy for schools to get involved, it only takes a small amount of time out of the school day and the team have been really supportive."

Paralympic sprinter Ruddock joined pupils on the dash and held a special assembly with the aim of inspiring and encouraging students.

Students at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech running The Daily Mile challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTStudents at Nene and Ramnoth School in Wisbech running The Daily Mile challenge. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

He said: "The children have been really energised and ready to go for the day ahead which is really what it's all about.

"The benefits of being this active and running a mile everyday is that pupils are physically more awake, intellectually more awake and ready to start the school day."

He met with Mr Barclay who was heading off to Westminster immediately afterwards; the MP spoke to a handful of students to find out how they were enjoying the daily challenge.

Steve Barclay MP with students and paralympian Sam Ruddock. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTSteve Barclay MP with students and paralympian Sam Ruddock. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Mr Barclay said: "I have a six and nine-year-old [child] and I know they love getting outside, chatting with their friends and being active.

"The Daily Mile is hugely beneficial and above all its fun, you can hear the fun the children are having here today at Nene and Ramnoth.

"It is brilliant fun for the children, it gets them out of the classroom, it keeps them active and I thoroughly recommend it."

Paralympian Sam Ruddock cheers on students at Nene and Ramnoth School, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTParalympian Sam Ruddock cheers on students at Nene and Ramnoth School, Wisbech. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Ali Cope of Living Sport said: "Physical activity is such a big part of a child's lifestyle growing up and it's really important children experience regular activities."

If you want to get your school involved with The Daily Mile, email: ali.cope@livingsport.co.uk

