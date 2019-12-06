More than £480 raised as Fen staff and pupils grow out their facial hair for 'Movember'

Before and after! Staff and students at Wisbech Grammar School grew out their facial hair for Movember. Picture: Supplied/WGS Supplied/WGS

Staff and students raised more than £480 for charity as they grew out their facial hair for 'Movember'.

Sixth form pupils and teachers from Wisbech Grammar School have committed to 60km of movement and grown out moustaches in aid of the men's health charity.

Movember works with a number of organisations to raise awareness and funds for issues such as prostate and testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

With £480 being raised so far, money is still coming in from sponsorship.

Kate Taylor, head of sixth form, said: "I am incredibly proud of the pupils and staff who have supported Movember this year.

"It is important to challenge the status quo and to de-stigmatise male mental health issues.

"Our donations will help men all over the world live happier, healthier and longer lives.

"Many thanks to everyone who has sponsored us."