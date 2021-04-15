Published: 4:16 PM April 15, 2021

The single-vehicle collision happened on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary, when the car left the road and hit a tree at just before 11.20am on Wednesday April 13. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man remains in a critical but stable condition after he was airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Wisbech.

His blue Tiger Super Six was travelling south-west on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary, when it left the road and hit a tree at just before 11.20am on Wednesday April 13.

The driver, a man in his 30s from Wisbech, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone who saw the collision or vehicle in the lead up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 146 of April 15.