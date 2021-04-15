News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Man in critical condition after single-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:16 PM April 15, 2021   
The single-vehicle collision happened on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary

The single-vehicle collision happened on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary, when the car left the road and hit a tree at just before 11.20am on Wednesday April 13. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man remains in a critical but stable condition after he was airlifted to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Wisbech.

His blue Tiger Super Six was travelling south-west on Barton Road, between Wisbech and Wisbech St Mary, when it left the road and hit a tree at just before 11.20am on Wednesday April 13.

The driver, a man in his 30s from Wisbech, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Anyone who saw the collision or vehicle in the lead up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 146 of April 15.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ricardas Puisys was found in fear and hiding in a woodland in Wisbech. He lived there, undetected, for five years.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Special Report

'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Andy Maul of Wisbech

Cambridgeshire County Council

Cafe boss throws hat in the ring for county election

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Chris Staley (right) is the head of Wisbech Grammar School.

Fully-funded place at grammar school's sixth form available for one pupil

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Road sweeper crash March

Fenland District Council | Updated

Council road sweeper vehicle involved in collision with car

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus