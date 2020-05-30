Police say motorist guilty of ‘worst case of driving I have seen from a drink driver’

Drink driver arrested in Clarkson Avenue Wisbech, had his MPV towed away by police.

A police officer described arresting a motorist in Wisbech as “the worst case of drink driving” he had encountered.

The officer says the driver of a Ford MPV was stopped in Clarkson Avenue, Wisbech, just after 12 noon on Friday.

“He was driving on the wrong side of the road down Clarkson Avenue,” said the officer.

“This was the worst case of driving I have seen from a drink driver!”

On Policing Fenland Facebook the officer said the driver was drunk and refused to provide a sample of breath at the roadside.

“He was arrested on suspicion of being unfit through drink or drugs, driving with no insurance and common assault (domestic violence related),” he wrote.

“The driver was taken to the police investigation centre where he refused once again to provide a sample of breath. We have given him a bed for the night and we will speak to him later.”