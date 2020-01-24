Advanced search

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after motorbike crashes into concrete post on A1101 at Leverington

PUBLISHED: 14:43 24 January 2020

Woman flown to hospital with serious injuries after her motorbike crashed into a concrete post in Leverington. The single-vehicle collision happened on the A1101 at the junction with Gypsy Lane. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A woman has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after her motorbike crashed into a concrete post on the A1101 in Leverington.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A1101 at the junction with Gypsy Lane at around 11.50am. A Magpas air ambulance team also landed to help treat the woman, who was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

The A1101 between the B1169 at Wisbech and the B1165 at Newton in the Isle have been closed following the crash.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said: "Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious collision on the A1101 at the junction with Gypsy Lane.

"Police were called at 11.53am today (Friday January 24) with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

"A woman has been injured and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment.

"The road is currently closed in both directions and motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays."

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman added: "Two crews from Wisbech were called to a collision on the A1101 near Newton at around 11.50am.

"The crews arrived to find a motorbike had collided with a concrete post. A casualty was left in the care of air ambulance crews.

"The A1101 is currently closed in both directions with traffic management being handled by police officers."

