Mother who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth to 'miracle' baby in toilets of department store

PUBLISHED: 11:09 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 24 May 2019

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

A mother from Wisbech who didn't know she was pregnant gave birth to a 'miracle' baby boy in the toilets of Beales department store yesterday (May 23).

Kylie-Ann Hagger was out shopping with her mother, sister and two children when she needed the toilet.

The 21-year-old suddenly felt unwell and called her mother, Vivenne, who was waiting outside, to quickly come and find her in Beales.

"We had gone up town for a normal shopping trip and went to Poundland then Kylie said she was going to go to the toilet," Vivenne said.

"But because all the toilets in town are closed we went to Beales.

"I thought she was a long time but then she called me and said 'mom can you come up I am in agony - I think I have been pregnant.

"I was in shock and initially thought she had lost a baby but then she said she needed to push.

"At that point I just ran out into Beales restaurant and shouted for help.

"But before we knew it the baby had arrived - even before the ambulance came."

Staff and customers in Beales rushed to Kyle-Ann's aid, taking blankets, duvets and towels from the stores shelves to help.

The healthy baby boy - yet to be named - was born around 2pm, weighing 5lb 9oz and estimated to be around five to seven weeks early.

Vivenne said Kylie-Ann - who is mother to Chanelle, two and a half, and Harley, 15 months - had no prior symptoms, weight gain or dreaded morning sickness.

"Everyone in Beales was absolutely amazing," she continued.

"Kylie is doing brilliantly and could even be home today.

"It's hard for Chanelle and Harley to understand what has gone on, but I know they will be so pleased to get their baby brother back home."

Last night, Vivienne posted a message on the Wisbech Discussion Forum appealing for the "kindness of Wisbech people" to help with any donations for the unexpected new arrival.

Hundreds of comments, likes and shares have seen support offered from across the region.

Mother-of-six Vivenne continued: "The support and kindness we have had shown to us is absolutely overwhelming.

"Kylie has only recently moved into her own place so we had spent a lot of money sorting that out and buying new things, obviously we didn't expect another baby on the way.

"We have had messages of support from March, King's Lynn, all over.

"People have offered to go and collect stuff too - we just could not have had a better response, we are so grateful.

"This is our little miracle."

