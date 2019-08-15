Holey cow! Road in Wisbech has received the highest number of pothole complaints of any road in Cambridgeshire, new stats show

A residential road in Wisbech has received the most amount of complaints for potholes in the entire region, new figures show.

Lynn Road claims the number one spot for most pothole reports in the whole of Cambridgeshire, a freedom of information (FOI) request has revealed.

Stats show that last year alone, Cambridgeshire County Council received 15,017 complaints about potholes and that £31,000,000 was spent on fixing them.

It was also revealed that the council paid out £84,000 in compensation to claimant that had their vehicles damaged last year.

The FOI by the Federation of Small Businesses also uncovered that nearly 48 per cent of the 581 claims for vehicle damage were successful, with an average pay-out of £300.

A spokesman for the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) said: "Potholes are a major blight on local roads.

"Small businesses rely heavily on the road network, with nine in 10 small businesses considering the road network to be important for their staff, customers and trade deliveries."

Local authorities across the UK as a whole received just over 683,000 complaints about potholes in 2018/19, and spent nearly £1bn on fixing damaged roads.

The federation is now calling for more funding for local authorities from central government to support planned regular maintenance programmes, and to help alleviate the pothole problem.

Unless additional funding is provided, the road maintenance problem is likely to increase over time, meaning more will need to be spent on repairs and damage claims.

Alan Todd, federation's policy lead for the East of England, said: "Potholes are a major concern for small businesses in this region.

"Our members rely heavily on the local road network, with their staff, customers and trade deliveries dependent on fast and efficient road networks.

"Poorly looked-after roads peppered with holes and cracks not only hamper their ability to do business, but lead to damaged vehicles, which are often vital assets to small firms often working without large capital reserves.

"These figures show just how widespread the issue is and it's clear that decision-makers need to sit up and take notice.

"Measures like more funding for local authorities will go some way in helping ease the burden of this ever-growing issue.

"FSB understands that eventually that road use will cause a pothole and that icy conditions can speed up that process.

"However, the reduction in the incidence of potholes can be influenced if local authorities have more money for preventative maintenance.

"We are calling on central government to consider the prevention of potholes and the impact they cause to our businesses and focus less on handing out bundles of cash to stem the symptoms resulting from a lack of overall investment."