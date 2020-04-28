Kebab shop serves up more than 400 meals for key workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House in Wisbech have served up more than 400 meals free of charge for the region’s keyworkers. Picture: Supplied Archant

A Fenland kebab shop has served up more than 400 free meals for our region’s key workers amid the ongoing widespread coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Best Kebab BBQ and Pizza House at Nene Quay in Wisbech have given out hundreds of meal deals to those working on the frontline during the COVID-19 outbreak.

After originally only supplying meals to the NHS and care workers, the takeaway restaurant is now extending the offer to the county’s police force.

Jack Dennis, shop owner, says the kind gesture is to “show our appreciation to the health and emergency workers” and all they have to do is show their NHS badge or work ID.

Mr Dennis said: “We are still working as we are a takeaway and offer a delivery service.

“We are we giving free meals to all NHS and care house workers to show our appreciation to the health and emergency workers for all their dedication during this unprecedented crisis.

“Show us your NHS badge or work ID to claim the free meals Best Kebab BBQ House in Wisbech.”