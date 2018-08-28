Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely mother and daughter steal £100,000 by using company credit card to fund “Legoland rides and vet bills”

PUBLISHED: 17:13 16 January 2019

Retrofit UK Ltd: A mother and daughter stole around £100,000 from the Cambridgeshire business by using a company credit card to fund Legoland rides, vets bills, a private car number plate and house cleaners. Picture: SUPPLIED

Retrofit UK Ltd: A mother and daughter stole around £100,000 from the Cambridgeshire business by using a company credit card to fund Legoland rides, vets bills, a private car number plate and house cleaners. Picture: SUPPLIED

Archant

A mother and daughter from Ely stole around £100,000 from a business by using a company credit card to fund Legoland rides, vets bills, a private car number plate and house cleaners.

Nicola Hayter, of Carey Close, worked as a bookkeeper for construction company Retrofit UK from 2009 to 2016.

In January 2016 the company held a suspension meeting with Hayter, 51, because she’d taken a loan from them and had asked for £600 but then taken a further £3,000.

Hayter had also used the company’s trade account to purchase personal items, Cambridge Crown Court heard.

Because of this, Retrofit looked deeper into their accounts and discovered Hayter had overpaid her own bonuses and spent even more money on the trade account.

Hayter had spent large amounts on the company credit card each month but had been paying the bills off at the end of the month to avoid being caught.

For a period of time, Hayter’s daughter Emily Griffiths, 26, of Capper Road, Waterbeach, had also worked for Retrofit.

Investigations revealed Hayter had overpaid her daughter’s wages and transferred Griffiths even more money from the company’s bank account when she was no longer working there.

Hayter had also used the company’s bank account to pay for Griffiths’s house to be cleaned.

In police interview, Hayter admitted spending some money on the company’s card but suggested others also used it.

She admitted transferring Griffiths £8,500 to ‘help her out’ but said she was going to pay it back.

Hayter told officers she had overpaid her own bonus by mistake and claimed she had upped the limit on the company’s card to pay the company’s bills.

When Griffiths was interviewed, she admitted also using the company card at Legoland as well as for car repairs and new tyres.

However, she claimed Hayter had the authority to let other people use it.

Both Hayter and Griffiths stood trial at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this month. Hayter pleaded guilty to theft while the trial was ongoing and jurors later found Griffiths guilty of possessing criminal property.

At the same court on Friday (January 11) Griffiths was sentenced to 34 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

She was also ordered to complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hayter is due to be sentenced on April 18 after being released on police bail and given the chance to repay the money she stole.

DC Kate Housham said: “Hayter and Griffiths used the business’s bank card for their own gain with absolutely no consideration for others as they stole from their own employer.

“This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it in our communities.

“Their actions have caused their colleagues a lot of distress and I hope they will now reflect on the effect they have had on the people around them.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Most Read

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house

Mother convicted of neglect after “horrendous” case where daughter was left in “dirty” house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour

Toilets in Horsefair Shopping Centre permanently closed due to anti-social behaviour. Picture: ARCHANT.

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech

Driver arrested for drug driving in Wisbech. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Fen roads identified as ‘collision hotspot’ will be targeted in two week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists

A141 between March and Chatteris has seen numerous crashes in recent times. Police believe speeding could have caused some of them and will be stepping up enforcement. Picture: ARCHANT

Walpole St Andrew woman says she is thousands of pounds out of pocket after West Walton builder left work unfinished and unsafe

Frances Adams, of Walpole St Andrew, has been left thousands of pounds out of pocket and living in a “pile of rubble for a kitchen” after West Walton builder Michael Hackett left work unfinished and unsafe. Picture: HARRY RUTTER.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

As travellers descend on Whittlesey for a large funeral, police deny asking businesses to close for the day

Police issue categoric denial of asking Whittlesey businesses to close tomorrow (Thu) whilst the travelling community attend a funeral in the town. Picture: ARCHANT

Health chiefs issue severe weather warning with likelihood of cold spell about to hit Cambridgeshire

Look out for this entourage of gritters as they prepare for a busy few days in Cambridgeshire. .Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Arson attack in Wisbech destroys caravan

A caravan has been destroyed in an arson attack in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK EMMA CAVE GAVIN CHILTON.

‘We don’t want to forget what a huge sacrifice they gave’: Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes

Bid to raise £5,000 for memorial to RAF crews who tragically died in three Chatteris crashes. Here is a Lancaster Bomber pictured over Chatteris. Picture: CHATTERIS COMMUNITY ARCHIVE.

Athletics: Fenland RC improve at Frostbite Friendly League

Fenland Running Club members at the Frostbite Friendly League meeting in March (pic Steve Bennington)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists