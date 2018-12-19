Fox Narrowboats raise more than £1,700 for live-saving defibrillators in March

More than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTER Archant

Representatives from Fox Narrowboats handed over a cheque to Councillor Rob Skoulding this afternoon following a year of fundraising efforts.

The boat hire company based in March raised £1,744 for Cllr Skoulding’s good cause which aims to place life-saving defibrillators every four minutes in the town.

A spokesman for Fox Narrowboats said: “This is our sixth year fundraising for charities, bringing our total raised well over £12,000.”

Each year the company chooses a local organisation to raise cash for, last year they fundraised for Fenland-based charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

Cllr Skoulding said: “I know how hard it is to raise money and it’s just outstanding. With this money we can buy a new defib box to be fitted in town.

“The money raised is just outstanding and I’d just like to say thank you once again because they’ve [Foxes] done a fantastic job raising this amount.”

There are currently 35 defibrillators in March town, 24 of them were bought through Cllr Skoulding’s cause and fundraising efforts.

The spokesman added: “Most of the staff have given time, evenings and weekends to help us achieve this sum so it’s not all through company time.”