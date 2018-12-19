Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fox Narrowboats raise more than £1,700 for live-saving defibrillators in March

19 December, 2018 - 16:54
More than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

More than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Archant

Representatives from Fox Narrowboats handed over a cheque to Councillor Rob Skoulding this afternoon following a year of fundraising efforts.

More than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTER More than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

The boat hire company based in March raised £1,744 for Cllr Skoulding’s good cause which aims to place life-saving defibrillators every four minutes in the town.

A spokesman for Fox Narrowboats said: “This is our sixth year fundraising for charities, bringing our total raised well over £12,000.”

Each year the company chooses a local organisation to raise cash for, last year they fundraised for Fenland-based charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

More than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTERMore than £1,700 has been raised to buy defibrillators for March town centre by Fox Narrowboats. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cllr Skoulding said: “I know how hard it is to raise money and it’s just outstanding. With this money we can buy a new defib box to be fitted in town.

“The money raised is just outstanding and I’d just like to say thank you once again because they’ve [Foxes] done a fantastic job raising this amount.”

There are currently 35 defibrillators in March town, 24 of them were bought through Cllr Skoulding’s cause and fundraising efforts.

The spokesman added: “Most of the staff have given time, evenings and weekends to help us achieve this sum so it’s not all through company time.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack

Woman ‘grabbed and dragged down alleyway’ in Wisbech attack on Nene Quay on December 15. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Police hunt for attacker who left man with ‘minor injuries’ following road rage incident in Wisbech

A man has been left with minor injuries following a road rage incident in Wisbech. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers take up the mannequin challenge in Wisbech store

Live mannequin event at Peacocks in Wisbech. Ben Teun. Picture: IAN CARTER

Most Read

Some of the best Christmas markets in Sussex for 2018

Brighton Clock Tower by Dominic Alves (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0) via flic.kr/p/96bybq

15 of the best places for afternoon tea across Sussex

Nick Hopper/Getty Images/iStockphoto

22 cosy Sussex pubs to visit this winter

The main bar at The Corner House in Worthing

Sussex South Downs stroll near Alfriston

The downland above Alfriston village (Photo by Hazel Sillver)

Roger Daltrey on his rock career, life in Burwash and keeping fit

The Who close the 2012 Olympics (Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Large inflatable Santa filmed escaping from Wisbech featured in hit American TV show The Late Late Show with Brit star James Cordon

Wisbech was featured on The Late Late Show with James Cordon in America after an inflatable Santa blocked Cromwell Road. Picture: YOUTUBE / THE LATE LATE SHOW

Wisbech Town Council passes motion calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to toughen her stance on Brexit

Cllr Steve Tierney (left) and Cllr Sam Hoy (right) were behind a Brexit passed by Wisbech Town Council on Monday calling on the Prime Minister (centre) to toughen her stance. Picture: ARCHANT

Tory county councillor claims Mayor James Palmer removed chief executive for failing to control staffing costs but admits ‘I have no evidence for what happened’

Sex offender from Eye jailed for breaching his order

Sex offender who failed to comply with a court order has been jailed for more than a year. Christopher Wallis, 23, did not provide his passport and driving licence to police. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists