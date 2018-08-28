Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

PUBLISHED: 10:09 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:49 31 December 2018

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Archant

An 88 year old Wisbech woman is looking forward to joining the Queen’s garden party after she was named in the New Year’s Honours list for playing the church organ every Sunday for 75 years.

Mollie Rollins is given a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours listMollie Rollins is given a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours list

Mollie Rollins received a British Empire Medal but says she thinks there are other people who deserve the award more than she does.

Her daughter, teacher Sue Bradshaw, said: “In 2019, Mollie will have played the organ every Sunday for 75 years, often planning her holidays around Sundays so that she is always there for the Sunday service.

“She is looking forward to being presented with her medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire in the spring and a trip to Buckingham Palace to The Queen’s Garden Party in the summer.

Mollie, who has played every week since she was 14, said: “I am thrilled and I would like to thank the person that nominated me for this award although I am sure that there are people who deserve this award more than I do.”

Mollie, who used to be a village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, was born in 1930 at her grandparents’ house on Grangehill Road, Tydd St. Giles Fen.

Her parents, Frank and Jessie Troughton moved to a farm on Cross Drove where Mollie lived until she married George Rollins of Newton.

Mollie has two children, David and Susan and she now has five grandchildren and one great grand daughter.

Mollie attended the Sunday school at Tydd Fen Methodist Chapel from a young age and when she was 14 years old she was made chapel organist, having studied music throughout her school days at Coalville School, Newton.

When her Uncle Robert Louth moved to Wisbech, 21 year old Mollie and her friend, Winifred Carter, carried on running the Sunday School.

This Sunday School ran from 1951 to 1989 and saw hundreds of pupils come through it’s doors, putting on successful and popular anniversary services where pupils performed to packed audiences.

The chapel at Tydd St. Giles Fen closed its doors in 1989 due to lack of support, so Mollie and George moved to the Methodist Chapel in the village of Tydd St. Giles, where she took up playing the organ there.

Mollie has always been thoroughly involved with village life, giving her time to a variety of committees and organisations.

She still serves on the Community Centre Committee and The Brigstock and Wren Charity Committee.

She has been an active member of the Women’s Institute for more than 40 years.

Mollie also served as a parish councillor and on the now disbanded village hall committee and playing field committee.

Mollie still works alongside her husband running a small market garden, growing fruit, vegetables and flowers which has always been an interest throughout her life.

Most Read

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station

Eleven million passengers have boarded a train at Cambridge in comparison to ONLY 200 at nearby Shippea Hill Station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Stunning photos taken by Wisbech woman show the Royal Family greeting guests at Sandringham

Hundreds of well-wishers braced the cold to see the Royal Family attend the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Picture: KIM TAYLOR

Car crashes into bus shelter in Wisbech at 8am on Christmas Day

A male driver and his female passenger had a lucky escape when their BMW 330 collided with a bus shelter in Norwich Road, Wisbech, at 8.09am on Christmas Day. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Man allegedly murdered in house fire is named

Police have named a man whose body was found in a flat in Clacton last week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you remember when Bury St Edmunds looked like this? See video from 1991 here

Bury St Edmunds in 1991 - a vintage looking Dorothy Perkins

‘Nighthawk’ metal detectorists in police sights

Beautiful sunset

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Great grandmother honoured by Queen after 75 years of playing church organ

Mollie Rollins has recieved a British Empire Medal in The Queen's New Years honour's list. Mollie, of Tydd St Giles, a former village correspondent for the Wisbech Standard, has played the organ every Sunday for 75 years

Beauty and history of the River Nene brought together in 900 voices project

Over 900 stories about the River Nene have been captured in one year since the launch of the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme. Picture: BRIAN PURDY

Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

Magical Christmas tree display is the most successful in its 20 year history

St Mary's Church in Whittlesey holds its 20th Christmas tree festival

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ blaze involving three vehicles for nearly two hours on Creek Road in March

Two vans and a 4x4 car were set alight in a deliberate attack in March on Friday, December 28. Picture: CAMBS FIRE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists