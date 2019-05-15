Exhibition highlighting 'devastation that mankind is wreaking on the environment' is open at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House

An example from the tropical devastation exhibition which opened at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech on May 11. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

A special art exhibition highlighting Planet Earth's 'tropical devastation' has arrived at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Named 'Anthropocene: of our own making', the show launched on Saturday May 11 at the historic home, with a VIP private viewing held between 4pm and 6pm.

Organisers say the title of the show is a name given to the current geological period, meaning the age of mankind.

You may also want to watch:

The exhibition is the second of three shows in a row to be staged by the Art Collective at the Birthplace House at 7 South Brink, the first home of the co-founder of the National Trust.

A spokesman said: "Members of the collective believe that unless humanity addresses the current environmental issues, it will face apocalyptic destruction.

"It would be the sixth mass extinction threatening the loss of at least 75 per cent of species to strike planet earth.

"We explore the causes and effects of human destruction. The artists are exploiting a range of media, including ceramics, textiles, painting and photography."

The 'Anthropocene' show runs until Monday, June 24 and later in the year the Art Collective will stage another exhibition on the theme of clean air and clean water.