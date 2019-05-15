Advanced search

Exhibition highlighting 'devastation that mankind is wreaking on the environment' is open at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House

15 May, 2019 - 15:20
An example from the tropical devastation exhibition which opened at Octavia Hill’s Birthplace House in Wisbech on May 11. Picture: SUPPLIED

An example from the tropical devastation exhibition which opened at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech on May 11. Picture: SUPPLIED

A special art exhibition highlighting Planet Earth's 'tropical devastation' has arrived at Octavia Hill's Birthplace House in Wisbech.

Named 'Anthropocene: of our own making', the show launched on Saturday May 11 at the historic home, with a VIP private viewing held between 4pm and 6pm.

Organisers say the title of the show is a name given to the current geological period, meaning the age of mankind.

The exhibition is the second of three shows in a row to be staged by the Art Collective at the Birthplace House at 7 South Brink, the first home of the co-founder of the National Trust.

A spokesman said: "Members of the collective believe that unless humanity addresses the current environmental issues, it will face apocalyptic destruction.

"It would be the sixth mass extinction threatening the loss of at least 75 per cent of species to strike planet earth.

"We explore the causes and effects of human destruction. The artists are exploiting a range of media, including ceramics, textiles, painting and photography."

The 'Anthropocene' show runs until Monday, June 24 and later in the year the Art Collective will stage another exhibition on the theme of clean air and clean water.

Talented hockey players from Wisbech celebrate at awards night

It was glitz and glamour for Wisbech Town Hockey Club who held their annual awards night. The ladies third team are pictured. Picture: KIM SPEED.

Police sergeant who smelt ‘the devil’s lettuce’ in the Fens recovers £45,000 worth of drugs - and two stolen trailers

An alert police officer who smelt the air went on to find £45k worth of drugs, and two stolen vans, in Middle Drove, Ramsey Heights. No arrests have yet been made. Picture; POLICING CAMBRIDGESHIRE

Health and wellbeing pop up shop now open in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech

Health and wellbeing pop up shop now open in the Horsefair Shopping Centre in Wisbech. Picture: EVERYONE HEALTH.

Wisbech Rugby Club’s Olly Mackett hosts Wildcats’ annual awards ceremony in front of 100-plus audience

Award winners collecting their prizes at the Wisbech Rugby Club Awards 2019 in front of a 100-plus audience. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays

Lorry blocks Freedom Bridge in Wisbech causing delays. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

