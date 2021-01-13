Breaking

Published: 10:51 AM January 13, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM January 13, 2021

The body of Sidney Meads who was reported missing from Wisbech has been found 14 miles away in Norfolk. Police say his death is not suspicious. - Credit: Family/Google Maps

The body of a man reported missing from Wisbech on Saturday was found 14 miles away in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Police said that whilst formal identification has not been complete the man’s family has been informed.

Sidney Meads, 64, was reported missing at just after 2.30pm on Saturday.

He was last seen near his home in Ramnoth Road on Monday January 4.

A police spokesperson said today: “Formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be Sidney and his family are aware.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious”.



Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue was called in to help find Mr Meads and a drone was also used in the search.