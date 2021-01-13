News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech Standard > News

Breaking

Body of missing Wisbech man found in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:51 AM January 13, 2021    Updated: 10:55 AM January 13, 2021
The body of  Sidney Meads who was reported missing from Wisbech has been found 14 miles away in Norfolk. Police say his death is not suspicious. 

The body of Sidney Meads who was reported missing from Wisbech has been found 14 miles away in Norfolk. Police say his death is not suspicious. - Credit: Family/Google Maps

The body of a man reported missing from Wisbech on Saturday was found 14 miles away in Norfolk on Tuesday.  

Police said that whilst formal identification has not been complete the man’s family has been informed.  

Sidney Meads, 64, was reported missing at just after 2.30pm on Saturday.

The body of Sidney Meads who was reported missing from Wisbech has been found in Norfolk. 

The body of Sidney Meads who was reported missing from Wisbech has been found in Norfolk. - Credit: Family

He was last seen near his home in Ramnoth Road on Monday January 4. 

A police spokesperson said today: “Formal identification has not been completed, but it is believed to be Sidney and his family are aware. 

You may also want to watch:

“The death is not being treated as suspicious”. 
 
Cambridgeshire Search and Rescue was called in to help find Mr Meads and a drone was also used in the search. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Photographer captures the ‘sonic boom’ RAF Typhoon on camera
  2. 2 Body of missing Wisbech man found in Norfolk
  3. 3 GPs begin vaccinating care home residents and staff
  1. 4 Paramedic guilty of raping a patient and of sexual assault in his ambulance
  2. 5 Coronavirus patient warns pandemic ‘is not a joke’ from hospital ward
  3. 6 Dad of two killed on Fen road
  4. 7 Sonic boom hits region: ‘Thought my windows were going to blow’
  5. 8 Thieves steal all four wheels from healthcare worker’s car overnight
  6. 9 It took 10 years but historic consent signed off for 1,000 homes
  7. 10 Urgent police appeal to find missing man
Cambridgeshire
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire
Wisbech News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Hundreds become homeless once they leave prison - here's what happened...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

Fenland District Council

Hot tub found dumped upside down in ditch along small backroad

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon

Cambridgeshire | Special Report

Work to start early on £16m, A47 scheme - but expect delays for 14 months

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon

People

Funeral sector should be a priority for Covid vaccine, says funeral...

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus