‘It is a mystery’: Appeal to find missing border collie George after he went missing one week ago

Have you seen missing George the border collie? He has been missing since March 24. Picture: Supplied Archant

The owner of a missing border collie says his disappearance is “a bit odd” and is appealing for any information to help bring him home.

Microchipped George is 14-years-old and went missing at around 5pm from his home at School House, South Brink in Wisbech on Tuesday, March 24.

Dianne Donschak has been doing everything she can to find him and posters have been put up all over the town and along the A47.

Mrs Donschak says George being missing is “mysterious” and that he had become “so slow” of recent due to being deaf and showing signs of dementia.

She said: “He is a friendly elderly dog. He has grey due to his age. He has a large white speck in one eye. He weighs about 22 kilos. He will respond to ‘George’.”

If you spot George, contact Dianne via email on: ddonschak@yahoo.co.uk. She is offering an award to anyone who finds him.