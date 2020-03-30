Advanced search

‘It is a mystery’: Appeal to find missing border collie George after he went missing one week ago

PUBLISHED: 14:48 30 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:49 30 March 2020

Have you seen missing George the border collie? He has been missing since March 24. Picture: Supplied

Have you seen missing George the border collie? He has been missing since March 24. Picture: Supplied

The owner of a missing border collie says his disappearance is “a bit odd” and is appealing for any information to help bring him home.

Microchipped George is 14-years-old and went missing at around 5pm from his home at School House, South Brink in Wisbech on Tuesday, March 24.

Dianne Donschak has been doing everything she can to find him and posters have been put up all over the town and along the A47.

Mrs Donschak says George being missing is “mysterious” and that he had become “so slow” of recent due to being deaf and showing signs of dementia.

She said: “He is a friendly elderly dog. He has grey due to his age. He has a large white speck in one eye. He weighs about 22 kilos. He will respond to ‘George’.”

If you spot George, contact Dianne via email on: ddonschak@yahoo.co.uk. She is offering an award to anyone who finds him.

Don’t just blame selfish shoppers for empty shelves, it’s the way food is supplied to supermarkets

Supermarket shelves have been stripped bare with people panic buying. Picture: Submitted

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Find them, photograph them and dispose of them - one man’s campaign to rid Wisbech of discarded needles

Since January 2019 a Wisbech man has been documenting discarded needles he's found around the town. These needles were found at the Weasenham Lane/Cromwell Road junction on May 5 2019

READER’S LETTER: From day one the UK government has failed to act quickly enough to deal with coronavirus crisis

Reader John Smithee says that

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire: Police begin to use their powers to quiz drivers about travel

Police have begun stopping motorists - this time in Wisbech - to quiz them about their reasons for travel during the coronavirus pandemic, These photos were taken today (March 28) in Wisbech, Picture; FEN COPS

