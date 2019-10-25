Advanced search

Urgent appeal to trace 'high-risk' missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton who police say could be in Wisbech

25 October, 2019 - 11:15
Missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton from Northampton (pictured) could be in Wisbech, say police. Picture: Supplied/Northants Police

A "high-risk" missing teenager from Northampton could be in the Wisbech area, say police in Fenland.

Chloe Colton, aged 16, is described by Northants Police as "dual heritage, slim build, 5'1'' tall with long brown hair".

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "We are appealing for information to locate current high risk missing person Chloe Colton.

"Chloe is described as a 16-year-old female, dual heritage, slim build, 5'1'' tall with long brown hair. Any sightings please contact Northants Police on 101 quote MPD1/3310/19."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Can you help our colleagues at Northants Police find missing Chloe? She could be in the Wisbech area.

"If you see Chloe please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote MPD1/3310/19."

Urgent appeal to trace 'high-risk' missing 16-year-old Chloe Colton who police say could be in Wisbech

