How did she get there? Missing tri-coloured border collie Bex from Wisbech found nearly 29 miles away in Hunstanton

26 July, 2019 - 16:51
She’s back! Bex the tri-coloured border collie has been found in Hunstanton. Picture: Supplied / Diego Musu?

She's back! Bex the tri-coloured border collie has been found in Hunstanton. Picture: Supplied / Diego Musu?

Supplied / Diego Musu?

Missing pooch, Bex the tri-coloured border collie from Wisbech, has been found almost 29 miles away from home in Hunstanton.

The search has come to an end and Bex the dog has been returned to her worried owners, but how exactly did she get from her home to the seaside?

This afternoon (July 26) we reported that Bex the dog had been missing from her home near Norwich Road since Wednesday and no one had a clue where she could be.

Just moments ago we received the good news that the family's pet pooch had been returned to her owner Emily Egan from Wisbech.

A family member posted on Facebook: "Thankfully Bex has been found and is on her way home now!

"Somehow she managed a long journey to Hunstanton and was found and taken to a vet.

"Many thanks to this who shared our post, it is much appreciated as it helped bring our dog home."

