Published: 6:09 PM March 30, 2021

Leicestershire police believe Armani Mitchell may have travelled to the Wisbech area. - Credit: Supplied by Leicestershire Police

A missing 16-year-old boy may have travelled to the Wisbech area, police believe.

Armani Mitchell was last seen on Saturday morning (March 27) in Leicester and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He has now been reported missing and it is believed he may be in the Wisbech area.

A Facebook post shared on the Policing Fenland Facebook page said: “Armani Mitchell was last seen [on Saturday morning] in the area of Central Avenue, Leicester.

“He has not been seen since and officers are extremely concerned for his welfare.”

Armani is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build and has short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured Parka coat with fur around the hood.

Cambridgeshire police is now leading enquiries and has appealed for the public’s help in trying to locate Armani.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 704 of March 27.