Campaigners disappointment as anti-incinerator banners are taken down

One of the WisWIN banners which was removed from its location.

Campaigners fighting the Wisbech incinerator plans have had some of their banners taken down.

Banners are on display at various locations across Wisbech.

Wisbech Without Incineration (WisWIN) have discovered three heavy duty anti-incinerator campaign materials have been removed from different locations.

Meanwhile, signs from Carter Jonas have been put up searching for owners of land around the proposed incinerator site at Algores Way.

Virginia Bucknor, spokesperson for WisWIN said: “We’re disappointed that three of our very large banners have been removed, coincidentally at the same time as a company put up signs searching for land ownership.

“I would like to hope it was coincidental but as they’re pretty expensive, the police were advised.

Paul Carey, Managing Director of MVV Environment, the company behind proposals to build a mega incinerator in Wisbech.

“These banners are important as the majority are on business premises who have wanted to have their objections heard.”

Since Friday (December 11), two banners have been taken down at Algores Way and at the Morrisons roundabout.

Another is missing from the passageway leading to the Queen’s car park - but it is not known when this was removed.

But MVV Environment, the company behind the £300m proposed mega incinerator, has denied any involvement in taking the banners down.

WisWIN has released a new flyer arguing why it doesn't want the incinerator which is being proposed in Wisbech.

Managing director Paul Carey said: “Carter Jonas are working for us because we have to contact land owners that may be affected by the proposals.

“This is land that isn’t registered with the land registry and we don’t have the details of the land owners. The only way to do it is to put up notices and ask land owners to contact us.

“Other banners of any kind would not have been removed.”

Residents and businesses can pledge their support for the WisWIN campaign and order a banner for their property.

Artist impression of the the proposed £300m waste incinerator in Wisbech.

Each cost £24 and are available by phoning 01945 584207. WisWIN also have baseball caps at £6.

All monies raised go towards their efforts to fight the proposals.

The anti-incinerator campaign working party at Wisbech Town Council is another group fighting the proposals.

Cllr Peter Human, its chairman, updated councillors on the activities it plans to explore next year and these include seeking expert advice.

MVV Environment argues the site - known as the Medworth Energy from Waste Combined Heat and Power Facility - is expected to submit its final application in autumn 2021.

It argues the facility will create jobs and make electricity by burning non-recycled race that would otherwise go to landfill.

The final decision on whether or not the incinerator is approved for construction will be taken by the secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, currently Alok Sharma MP.

• Police would like anyone with information about the incidents to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 345 of December 12.