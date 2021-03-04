News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mini digger worth around £14,000 stolen from building site overnight

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:21 PM March 4, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM March 4, 2021
A yellow and black JCB 008 mini digger similar to the one pictured was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth on March 3. 

A mini JCB digger worth around £14,000 was stolen from a Fenland building site overnight, sparking a police investigation.  

The yellow and black JCB 008 was stolen from a site on Church Road in Emneth between 5.30pm on Tuesday, March 2 and 7am on Wednesday, March 3. 

 A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “Police are appealing for information after a digger was stolen in Emneth. 

“Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it to come forward.” 

According to JCB, the 008 is a “compact machine, capable of high performance in the most restricted spaces, including within buildings and in rear gardens”. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/13531/21. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

