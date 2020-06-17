Advanced search

Video

Take a tour inside this stunning £1.25 million barn conversion hidden in the Fens

PUBLISHED: 17:19 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 17 June 2020

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

Aboda Fine Homes

Hidden in a quiet Fenland village is a £1.25 million barn conversion that was transformed by a Wisbech-born couple who “love bringing beautiful old buildings back to life” in the local area.

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

Tucked away in Newton-in-the-Isle, Naomi and her carpenter husband Terry Smith have transformed what was a “beautiful wreck” into a “rustic modern” mansion.

For the couple, who have been converting properties since the late 1980s, it’s been a case of starting small and working their way up.

They’ve gone from a three-bed semi-detached house in Walsoken to converting two barns and then building a £1.25 million home that you’d expect to see in Los Angeles rather than the Fens.

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

But instead of moving out of the Fens, the couple (who have two teenage sons aged 13 and 16) that swim for March Marlins, have always wanted to stay local.

“We love the Fenland area, it’s really beautiful and peaceful,” Naomi considers.

“There are so many beautiful old buildings in the area and if we can bring them back to life, why not stop them from going to rack and ruin?”

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

And although some family members have been understandably apprehensive - “my mum cried when we bought our first barn; she asked ‘why on earth are you doing that?’ - Naomi and Terry have “no regrets. You have to work hard but it’s worth it”.

Having previously converted two other barns across the Fens into their family home, the couple went into their latest project - in the tiny Fen village of Newton-in-the-Isle - with “a vision” in mind.

“When we pulled up and looked at the building from the gate at the bottom of the drive, we said ‘wow’. And that was when it was a mess!

“The people living next door were going to restore it, but Terry went and knocked on their door and soon after we made an offer.”

“We knew straight away what we wanted to do with it,” Naomi remembers, describing the original building as “a beautiful wreck”.

Steeped in history, the barn formerly belonged to a local farmer and was used for pigs, sheep and cattle.

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

“When we arrived, there were five geese living in the space where our walk-in fridge is,” she laughs.

Having spent seven years in a caravan while they were transforming the barn, which they’ve lived in for a further five-and-a-half-years, it’s been “quite a journey” for the couple.

While the house alone is more than 700 square metres and the grounds and gardens cover 2.3 acres, the open-plan layout creates a homely and welcoming atmosphere.

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

With five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a games room, snug room, one of the biggest dining room tables you’re likely to find, outside swimming pool and pool house, there’s plenty of room to host family and friends.

So much so that the couple held their silver wedding party a– whose style she describes as “rustic modern” - three years ago.

But rather than being just a modern mansion, there are plenty of hidden historic touches dotted throughout the house.

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

In the middle of the dining room table is a pig trough that belonged to Terry’s dad, who was a farmer in Friday Bridge, while the original barn window that was made by Perkins Peterborough is a periodic feature of the main bedroom’s walk-in wardrobe.

Now, though, the couple plan to move on to the next project - just a few miles down the road to Wisbech St Mary, where they have their eyes set on transforming another barn into a dream house.

“It will be our last chance, so if we’re going to it now is the right time... we just want the next challenge.”

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The house is currently up for sale with ABODA Fine Homes.

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Harry Rutter / Archant

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cannabis seized by police during house raid

A man was reported to court for drug offences after police uncovered cannabis when they raided his home in Wisbech. On Saturday the local team executed the drugs warrant in Cherry Road. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Take a tour inside this stunning £1.25 million barn conversion hidden in the Fens

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Watch as dozens head into Wisbech town centre as market gets back into its stride

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Cannabis seized by police during house raid

A man was reported to court for drug offences after police uncovered cannabis when they raided his home in Wisbech. On Saturday the local team executed the drugs warrant in Cherry Road. Picture: POLICING FENLAND

Take a tour inside this stunning £1.25 million barn conversion hidden in the Fens

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

Group of men in car stopped by armed police response team in town centre

Two police vans and two cars � one being the armed response team � stopped a car with three men inside in March town centre. Picture: Andrew Stockbridge

Nearly £20,000 raised to support family of ‘strong, funny and motivating’ man: youth, 19, charged with his murder

Police have named the man killed in Peterborough as Dainius Kasiliauskis. A youth has been charged with his murder. Picture: SUBMITTED

Watch as dozens head into Wisbech town centre as market gets back into its stride

Shoppers returning to Wisbech Market after it reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Take a tour inside this stunning £1.25 million barn conversion hidden in the Fens

The stunning barn conversion at Newton-In-The-Isle built by a Fenland couple now up for sale with a guide between £1.2 and £1.25 million. Picture: Aboda Fine Homes

Former March estate agent who fled to Spain owing thousands 13 years ago, on remand for alleged importation of £500,000 worth of cannabis

Paul Kerbey, former March estate agent who fled to Spain in 2007. He has now been arrested in Portsmouth and charged with the important of more than 80kg of cannabis. Picture; FACEBOOK

Poundstretcher - with stores in Chatteris and Wisbech - to decide which of its outlets may close

Part of the mothballed out of town Tesco that became a Poundstretcher superstore, Chatteris. Photo: Harry Rutter

Fenmen fans reflect on a rollercoaster history as Wisbech Town celebrates centenary year

Players, coaches and supporters alike have been celebrating 100 years since the formation of Wisbech Town FC. Pictures: ARCHANT/SPENCER LARHAM

Thunderstorms expected with a yellow weather warning in place across the county

Lighting and Thunderstorms are to be expected today PICTURE: Met Office
Drive 24