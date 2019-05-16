Advanced search

Wisbech church marks milestone anniversary

16 May, 2019 - 15:39
Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER.

A celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of a Wisbech Church saw dozens gather to share their memories.

St Augustine's Church, in Lynn Road, held a blessing on the lawn with Canon Matthew Bradbury and the Lord Vice Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Richard Barnwell on Sunday (May 11).

Parishioners past and present gathered - including David and Judy Hodgson who were married at the church 45 years ago.

An exhibition showing the church through the years was also on display.

A post by the friends group on social media read: "Such a glorious day with friends and families coming from all over the country to celebrate 150 years.

"So many memories shared and enjoyed again with love between us as always.

"Thank you to all involved to put on this amazing exhibition."

St Augustine's was constructed on May 11 1868 in the Gothic style at a cost of £3,320.

It played a vital part in transforming the slum areas of the town by bringing people together to worship.

In recent years both the church roof and organ have been extensively repaired.

