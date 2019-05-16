Wisbech church marks milestone anniversary

Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER. Archant

A celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of a Wisbech Church saw dozens gather to share their memories.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER. Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER.

St Augustine's Church, in Lynn Road, held a blessing on the lawn with Canon Matthew Bradbury and the Lord Vice Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Richard Barnwell on Sunday (May 11).

Parishioners past and present gathered - including David and Judy Hodgson who were married at the church 45 years ago.

An exhibition showing the church through the years was also on display.

A post by the friends group on social media read: "Such a glorious day with friends and families coming from all over the country to celebrate 150 years.

Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER. Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER.

"So many memories shared and enjoyed again with love between us as always.

"Thank you to all involved to put on this amazing exhibition."

St Augustine's was constructed on May 11 1868 in the Gothic style at a cost of £3,320.

It played a vital part in transforming the slum areas of the town by bringing people together to worship.

Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church.150th Ann. of St Augustine's Church. David Hodgson and Judy Hodgson who were married at the church 45 years ago. Picture: IAN CARTER. Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church.150th Ann. of St Augustine's Church. David Hodgson and Judy Hodgson who were married at the church 45 years ago. Picture: IAN CARTER.

In recent years both the church roof and organ have been extensively repaired.

Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER. Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER. Parishioners gather to mark 150 years of St Augustine's Church. Picture: IAN CARTER.

You may also want to watch: