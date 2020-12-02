School pays tribute to former chemistry teacher

Wisbech Grammar School has announced one of its former teachers has passed away.

Mike Forrest taught chemistry at Wisbech Grammar School for 32 years and guided hundreds of pupils through their GCSE and A-levels in the subject.

He also held a number of senior management positions at the school, and was also involved in wider school activities including sports coaching.

In the tribute, the school explained the committed teacher approached teaching a learning as a “vocation” and a key characteristic “was his care for others”.

A post on the Wisbech Grammar School Facebook page said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Forrest.”

It added: “Mike was the ‘master of the timetable’, but a key characteristic of his time within the WGS community was his care for others - staff and pupils and the fact that he was prepared to go the extra mile for everyone and was always available to lend a hand.

“Helping others was at the core of his being coupled to being a lifelong school master with all the positive connotation of this term.

“For Mike, teaching and learning was a vocation and this was underpinned by his profoundly deep faith.”

Mr Forrest left Wisbech Grammar School at the end of the 2016/17 academic year.

Among the roles he held included Head of Lower School Science, Director of Studies and finally as Deputy Head Academic.

The post continued: “Mike had, and continues to have, a huge influence on our very special WGS community.

“He will be greatly missed and I know this news will come as a shock to many of us that had the pleasure of knowing and working with him during his service to the school.

“We have had many wonderful memories and stories of Mike shared with us since last Friday and, we will be collating these and passing them to Mike’s family at the end of term.”

Anyone who would like to share their memories of Mr Forrest with his family can email them to headmaster@wisbechgrammar.com.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike’s wife Carol and their family at this most difficult of times,” the post ended.