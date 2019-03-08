Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

World stage beckons for Wisbech speed skater Michael McInerney as he heads to Barcelona for roller games championships

PUBLISHED: 11:01 01 July 2019

Michael McInerney in training. Picture: JO TIDMAN

Michael McInerney in training. Picture: JO TIDMAN

Jo Tidman

Wisbech speed skater Michael McInerney will take to the world stage next week in the forthcoming World Roller Games in Barcelona where he has been selected to represent Great Britain in the speed skating Masters Marathon of 26 miles.

British Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVEBritish Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVE

The race is the final event of the Roller Games and is being held in the city centre where the organisers are expecting huge crowds in attendance. It is a hotly anticipated finale with more than 1,200 skaters competing for the coveted titles in the various categories.

Michael is back from injury at the European Masters marathon in London in June when he was forced to pull out of the competition after completing just a handful of miles, so he is fit and strong and eager to make amends after the bitter disappointment in London.

"I have been training more or less every day since January for this, so to finish the way I did was so disappointing" said Michael afterwards.

Skating since the age of six years old, Michael is no stranger to International competition. He became European Champion in 1987 after winning the 3,000mts event in France as well as being selected to represent Great Britain over the years.

British Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVEBritish Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVE

He has competed in countries including Colorado Springs, Spain, The Azores, Sicily, Germany, Portugal, Holland, France and Belgium.

He currently holds the British records in the Masters category for the 1,000mts, 3,000mts and 5,000mts track events, and 20,000kms in the senior men's road series, and has 50 British titles to his name.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public on July 14. Picture: DIANA BULLARD

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Most Read

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public

Beautiful nine acre garden in Elm to be open to the public on July 14. Picture: DIANA BULLARD

Garden party in Gorefield raises more than £1500 for Addenbrooke’s Hospital

It was the perfect day for Marie Humphrey who held a garden party in Gorefield to raise money for charity in aid of Addenbrookes Hospital. Here she is pictured with her guests. Picture: IAN CARTER

Body of man found at Swaffham Bulbeck is thought to be that of Andre Douglas

Missing man Andre Douglas: Police revealed a body has been found at Swaffham Bulbeck. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Emneth Nursery ‘is an outstanding school’ says Ofsted whose inspector found teaching ‘consistently strong’ and the head leads with passion

Ementh Nursery School has received an outstanding assessment by Ofsted. The school is ' a hive of learning and exploration' concluded the Ofsted inspector. Picture; EMNETH NURSERY

We started Rose Fair in 1963 to help raise money for our church - now the need is as urgent as ever says St Peter’s, Wisbech

Margaret Baily (pictured sitting with her Rose Fair memory book) was one of the founder members, but although she is no longer able to volunteer is extreemly supportive of the people who can.

Thomas Clarkson Academy Prom Night at Elme Hall Hotel, Wisbech, once again turns out to be a glorious night of celebration

Thomas Clarkson Prom. Students celebrated end of the academic year at the Wisbech college with a massively successful event at Elme Hall Hotel. Picture; IAN CARTER

Fen amputee footballers defy the odds to lift national silverware

Peterborough United Amputees with the National League trophy. Picture: PETE BURNS

Fenland village gets a good tidy up thanks to the young members from the local Rainbow group

Inspirational youngsters from Parson Drove Rainbows joined up to help with a gigantic litter pick around the village. Picture; FDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists