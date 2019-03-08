World stage beckons for Wisbech speed skater Michael McInerney as he heads to Barcelona for roller games championships

Michael McInerney in training. Picture: JO TIDMAN Jo Tidman

Wisbech speed skater Michael McInerney will take to the world stage next week in the forthcoming World Roller Games in Barcelona where he has been selected to represent Great Britain in the speed skating Masters Marathon of 26 miles.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

British Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVE British Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVE

The race is the final event of the Roller Games and is being held in the city centre where the organisers are expecting huge crowds in attendance. It is a hotly anticipated finale with more than 1,200 skaters competing for the coveted titles in the various categories.

Michael is back from injury at the European Masters marathon in London in June when he was forced to pull out of the competition after completing just a handful of miles, so he is fit and strong and eager to make amends after the bitter disappointment in London.

"I have been training more or less every day since January for this, so to finish the way I did was so disappointing" said Michael afterwards.

Skating since the age of six years old, Michael is no stranger to International competition. He became European Champion in 1987 after winning the 3,000mts event in France as well as being selected to represent Great Britain over the years.

British Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVE British Skating Legends archives.) 1992 World Championships, Italy. Michael McInerney is 3rd from the left. Picture; BRITISH SKATING LEGENDS ARCHIVE

He has competed in countries including Colorado Springs, Spain, The Azores, Sicily, Germany, Portugal, Holland, France and Belgium.

He currently holds the British records in the Masters category for the 1,000mts, 3,000mts and 5,000mts track events, and 20,000kms in the senior men's road series, and has 50 British titles to his name.

You may also want to watch: