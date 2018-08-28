Advanced search

Youth football coach to face trial on paedophile charges related to football in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 12:44 02 January 2019

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Police pass file on former Cambridge United and Peterborough United youth coach Michael Kit Carson to Crown Prosecution Service in football sexual abuse inquiry. The photo was taken on a coaching trip to Australia last year. (PHOTO:The Chronicle, part ofToowoomba Newspapers Pty Ltd 2017)

Archant

A youth football coach, who trained teams at Peterborough, Cambridge and Norwich, is due to stand trial in connection with an investigation into historic sexual allegations related to football in Cambridgeshire.

Some of the crimes date back to more than 40 years ago and on boys who were under the age of 16 at the time.

The trial of Michael “Kit” Carson, 75, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, is due to begin on Monday (January 7) at Peterborough Crown Court.

He has been charged with 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have happened between 1978 and 2009 and involve 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16.

Carson spent 10 years at Norwich City, including as youth coach and left the club in 1993 to join Peterborough United.

He was later appointed Cambridge United’s head of youth development in 2001. He left that role in 2006 to join Histon FC.

