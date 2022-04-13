Mia offers glimpse of her re-creation of Bayeux Tapestry
- Credit: Mia Hannson
Her work has put Wisbech on the international map – and Mia Hansson thanked the community by offering a talk and an insight into her re-creation of the Bayeux Tapestry.
Mia is half way through her awe-inspiring project and her audience at St Peter’s Church Hall were able to see for themselves work in progress.
Mia started work on the replica in July 2016 and had hoped to finish within 10 years.
She passed the halfway mark in January, having crafted 34.2 metres (112 feet) of the 68.38 metre (224 feet) artwork.
The event sold out a couple of weeks ago, but with some falling ill, she found herself with spare seats and was slightly worried that the hall would be half empty.
“I shouldn't have worried,” she said. “Approximately 25 people had no idea that booking a seat was necessary and simply turned up, paid the entry fee and joined the crowd.
“Luckily, I had a door attendant who helped with those who arrived late. Big thanks.”
She plans another event on June 11 and tickets will be available through her Facebook page.