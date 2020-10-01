Mum who is recreating historic Bayeux Tapestry designs colouring book featuring hand-drawn images

Wisbech mum Mia Hansson, who has made a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestr, has created a colouring book that includes hand-drawn images from her “labour of love”. Archant

A Wisbech mum who is making a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry has created a colouring book that features hand-drawn images from her “labour of love”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. Photo: Mia's Bayeux Tapestry Story Mia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. Photo: Mia's Bayeux Tapestry Story

Having turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the medieval artwork in 2018, Mia Hansson, then launched a Kickstarter campaign to get the colouring book published in June 2020.

The crowdfunding initiative hit its target in just 90 minutes and was more than 800 per cent backed by the end of the month.

The book features images from the Bayeux Tapestry, for colouring, or to use as patterns for people’s own projects. The book is A4 size and has 63 single-sided pages of images.

MORE: Wisbech woman recreates a full size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry

Mia estimates the project will take more than a decade to complete but says it is for “handicraft interest rather than a historic one”.

You may also want to watch:

The 45-year-old started work on the design almost three years ago and aims to get it as close to the original as possible.

The tapestry tells the story of the future William I’s conquest of England, culminating in the Battle of Hastings and the defeat of Harold in 1066.

Mia’s book can be purchased online.