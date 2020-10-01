Advanced search

Mum who is recreating historic Bayeux Tapestry designs colouring book featuring hand-drawn images

PUBLISHED: 07:00 02 October 2020

Wisbech mum Mia Hansson, who has made a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestr, has created a colouring book that includes hand-drawn images from her “labour of love”.

Wisbech mum Mia Hansson, who has made a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestr, has created a colouring book that includes hand-drawn images from her “labour of love”.

Archant

A Wisbech mum who is making a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry has created a colouring book that features hand-drawn images from her “labour of love”.

Mia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. Photo: Mia's Bayeux Tapestry StoryMia Hansson turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. Photo: Mia's Bayeux Tapestry Story

Having turned her love of craft-making into a mission to recreate a full scale replica of the medieval artwork in 2018, Mia Hansson, then launched a Kickstarter campaign to get the colouring book published in June 2020.

The crowdfunding initiative hit its target in just 90 minutes and was more than 800 per cent backed by the end of the month.

The book features images from the Bayeux Tapestry, for colouring, or to use as patterns for people’s own projects. The book is A4 size and has 63 single-sided pages of images.

MORE: Wisbech woman recreates a full size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry

Mia estimates the project will take more than a decade to complete but says it is for “handicraft interest rather than a historic one”.

You may also want to watch:

The 45-year-old started work on the design almost three years ago and aims to get it as close to the original as possible.

The tapestry tells the story of the future William I’s conquest of England, culminating in the Battle of Hastings and the defeat of Harold in 1066.

Mia’s book can be purchased online.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Wisbech Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Mum who is recreating historic Bayeux Tapestry designs colouring book featuring hand-drawn images

Wisbech mum Mia Hansson, who has made a full scale replica of the Bayeux Tapestr, has created a colouring book that includes hand-drawn images from her “labour of love”.

Campaigners protest outside opening exhibition about the Wisbech incinerator proposals

The message was loud, clear and to the point: NO incinerator for Wisbech. Protestors outside the Rosmini Centre where a public exhibition opened

‘I’m terrible at cooking, but I’m excellent at burning’: MP Steve Barclay joins in National Poetry Day

MP Steve Barclay joined National Poetry Day as he read Cooking Class by Ken Nesbitt. Picture: Steve Barclay

Combined Authority gives progress update on Wisbech rail and predicts minimum two trains per hour to Cambridge

Paul Raynes, director of delivery and strategy for the Combined Authority with Wisbech East as it once was and the likely site of a new station for the town.

Leisure centres in Fens return to ‘almost pre-lockdown opening hours’ after safe re-opening

Was this just a year ago? Forty riders in Fenland took on a spinning class as the sun went down at the George Campbell leisure centre to raise money for Magpas Air Ambulance. Picture: IAN CARTER