Published: 3:13 PM June 8, 2021 Updated: 3:23 PM June 8, 2021

Merkur Slots say turning former electrical store Hughes into a gaming centre will rejuvenate the area in Wisbech. - Credit: Archant

An empty shop in Wisbech has won approval to become a 24/7 slots paradise.

Merkur Slots with 180 similar venues across the UK, will open up at an empty shop formerly occupied by Hughes Electrical.

Fenland Council accepted that “the proposal will enable the growth of a new local business without detriment to the character of the area or amenity”.

The adult gaming centre at 48-49 Market Place will include bingo and slots.

Owners Cashino assured the council it will not attract anti-social behaviour or noise issues.

Cashino says its outlets are not betting shops since fixed-odds betting terminals are not on offer.

Their machines offer “low stakes of between 10p and £2 - the average stake from customers is 30-40p".

And customers will get free tea or coffee.

Wisbech town council supported the application which is likely to bring between six and 12 extra jobs.

A recent application for change of use from retail to mixed-use for retail and one-bed flats, was withdrawn.

The building once served as the furniture and carpet showroom for Bray and Son and in the 1904 Kelly’s Directory, it lists William Bray cabinet maker and upholsterer.

Documentary evidence from 1920s shows Bray and Son still occupying this building in this interwar era.

Photographs, from the Liliam Ream Collection, show that by mid-20th century the building was occupied by Brown Bros & Taylor selling furniture radio and televisions.