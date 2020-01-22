Advanced search

Off timetable day for pre-school school children in Wisbech to focus on wellbeing and mental health

PUBLISHED: 17:34 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 22 January 2020

Pre-school children in Wisbech had an off-timetable day to learn about mental health and wellbeing. Picture: Supplied

Pre-school children at Wisbech Grammar School enjoyed an off-timetable day to focus on mental health and wellbeing.

The prep school hosted the awareness day on Friday, January 17 to help them "think and learn about different ways to keep themselves healthy both physically and mentally".

Activities were chosen by staff allowed all children to participate at the level appropriate to their age.

They took part in laughing sessions, colouring, welly walks, meditating or had the opportunity to just sit down, have a chat and a cup of squash.

A school spokesman said: "The health and wellbeing of the children at Wisbech Grammar School is of paramount importance.

"Throughout the year, we strive to provide the children with a happy place to learn, but also look to ways that we can develop the children into life-long happy and healthy men and women.

"A big thank you must go to BookLife in King's Lynn who donated a range of books for children to enjoy reading."

