Popular Wisbech nightspot to reopen

There are plans for Mendi's, on the Old Market, Wisbech, to reopen at the end of October 2022.

A popular Wisbech nightspot is preparing to reopen at the end of the month.

Mendi’s, on the Old Market, has been part of the town’s nightlife for 45 years and was placed on the market in July 2021.

It never reopened after the coronarvirus restrictions were lifted.

But new owner Stephen Necker is close to exchanging contracts and plans to re-open the doors on October 28, ready for a Halloween themed night.

His vision, pending planning approval, is to then transform and modernise the venue, adding a roof top bar and restaurant.

The large ground floor function room at Mendi's, in Wisbech.

Stephen, who is also a former Mendi’s customer, said: “We announced on Facebook that Mendi’s was reopening and the reaction has been absolutely amazing.

“I’ve already had around 800 messages from people saying how pleased they are to hear the news.

“It’s a testament to the previous owners Geoff and Steve.

“They ran a fantastic business for 45 years; somewhere open late, where you could have a good time and there wouldn’t be any trouble.”

He added: “Wisbech still needs somewhere like this, and we have exciting plans.”

The main bar on the ground floor at Mendi's in Wisbech.

Now known as Mendis Lounge, Stephen plans on recruiting up to eight bar staff to initially reopen the premises.

It will remain as the traditional Mendis nightspot – or “Trendies” as known to regulars - for parties and drinks at weekends until appropriate planning requirements are approved.

Stephen, whose main business is building and renting homes in the town, said: “The building is in a conservation area, so it may take some time.

“In the meantime, we wanted to offer everyone some nostalgic fun filled nights.

“It would also be great for us to give Geoff and Steve the leaving party they were never able to have.

“I have a lot of respect for them and what they managed to achieve over the years.

"It may be the end of an era, but hopefully this is the start of a new and exciting one.”

The restaurant area at Mendi's in Wisbech. It was initially placed on the market in July 2021 for £410,000.

Stephen hopes to begin the works in Spring 2023, and be ready to unveil the new Mendis Lounge in the summer.

As Mendi’s, there was a membership system in place and this will also be reintroduced when the renovations are complete.

Mendi’s was placed on the market initially for £410,000.

For regular updates and further opening information, follow the Mendis Lounge Facebook page.

Do you have any photos of your Mendi's nights out back in the day? Share them with louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk.



