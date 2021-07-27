Published: 11:44 AM July 27, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM July 27, 2021

Mendi's, on the Old Market, Wisbech, is for sale. - Credit: Rightmove

A nightspot which has been part of Wisbech for almost 45 years is on the market.

Mendi’s, on the Old Market, is listed on the property website Rightmove priced at £410,000.

It is described as having “huge potential” and “suitable for a variety of uses” from its location in the town’s Georgian quarter.

The ground floor measures 5,102 square feet and includes the main entrance, a restaurant which can serve around 40 covers, a bar, a function room with another serving area and kitchen facilities.

There is another function room upstairs and on-site living accommodation.

The Rightmove description said: “The primary entrance to the building provides immediate access to the restaurant area (c. 40 covers) which in turn leads through to the main bar. Beyond this is a large function room with self-contained access and its own servery.

“All trade areas are served by a well-equipped trade kitchen replete with cold room. WCs are present in the main bar, centrally positioned between the trade areas.

“On the first floor is another large function room with its own bar servery and adjacent wash up areas. This space benefits from direct access immediately upon entering the building from Old Market.

“In addition, there is a big domestic flat which also benefits from its own (fire escape) access.”

The tenure is freehold and Google currently states the business is "temporarily closed".

The Mendi’s website explains the restaurant has been owned by the Jones family since 1977.

It says: “Over the years, Mendi’s has worked hard to build a reputation for quality and value for money...

“[It] has become the place to go for a great night out in a relaxed environment.”

Mendi’s is probably best known as being a popular venue for private parties and functions, offering entertainment usually in the form of a D.J. and disco.

It has also catered for weddings and other special occasions.

The website explains it has hosted meetings for various community organisations within the town, including Wisbech Rotary Club, the Lions, Probus, the Archaeology Society and Red Hatters.

Everard Cole, based in Cambridge, is the agent handling the sale and specialises in the licenced leisure sector.