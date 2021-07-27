News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wisbech nightspot up for sale for £410,000

Louise Hepburn

Published: 11:44 AM July 27, 2021    Updated: 12:07 PM July 27, 2021
Mendi's Wisbech

Mendi's, on the Old Market, Wisbech, is for sale. - Credit: Rightmove

A nightspot which has been part of Wisbech for almost 45 years is on the market.

Mendi’s, on the Old Market, is listed on the property website Rightmove priced at £410,000.

It is described as having “huge potential” and “suitable for a variety of uses” from its location in the town’s Georgian quarter.

The main bar at Mendis in Wisbech

The main bar on the ground floor at Mendi's in Wisbech. The popular nightspot is listed on the market priced at £410,000. - Credit: Rightmove

Mendi's function room

The large ground floor function room at Mendi's in Wisbech, which has been placed on the market for £410,000 - Credit: Rightmove

The ground floor measures 5,102 square feet and includes the main entrance, a restaurant which can serve around 40 covers, a bar, a function room with another serving area and kitchen facilities.

There is another function room upstairs and on-site living accommodation.

The Rightmove description said: “The primary entrance to the building provides immediate access to the restaurant area (c. 40 covers) which in turn leads through to the main bar. Beyond this is a large function room with self-contained access and its own servery.

“All trade areas are served by a well-equipped trade kitchen replete with cold room. WCs are present in the main bar, centrally positioned between the trade areas.

“On the first floor is another large function room with its own bar servery and adjacent wash up areas. This space benefits from direct access immediately upon entering the building from Old Market.

“In addition, there is a big domestic flat which also benefits from its own (fire escape) access.”

Mendi's restaurant area

The restaurant area at Mendi's in Wisbech, which is on the market for £410,000. - Credit: Rightmove

The kitchens at Mendi's

The kitchen facilities at Mendi's, in Wisbech, which is up for sale. - Credit: Rightmove

The tenure is freehold and Google currently states the business is "temporarily closed". 

The Mendi’s website explains the restaurant has been owned by the Jones family since 1977.

It says: “Over the years, Mendi’s has worked hard to build a reputation for quality and value for money...

“[It] has become the place to go for a great night out in a relaxed environment.”

Bar at Mendi's, Wisbech

One of the bars inside Mendi's in Wisbech, which is currently listed on Rightmove for £410,000. - Credit: Rightmove

Inside Mendi's in Wisbech

Inside Mendi's, in the Old Market, Wisbech. The popular nightspot is on the market having been owned by the Jones family since 1977. - Credit: Rightmove

Mendi’s is probably best known as being a popular venue for private parties and functions, offering entertainment usually in the form of a D.J. and disco.

It has also catered for weddings and other special occasions.

The website explains it has hosted meetings for various community organisations within the town, including Wisbech Rotary Club, the Lions, Probus, the Archaeology Society and Red Hatters.

Everard Cole, based in Cambridge, is the agent handling the sale and specialises in the licenced leisure sector.

Wisbech News

