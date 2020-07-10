Advanced search

Men flee the scene as uninsured vehicle seized in Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 12:17 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 10 July 2020

Two men fled the scene as police officers seized an uninsured vehicle in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

Two men fled the scene as police officers seized an uninsured vehicle in Wisbech. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

They may have got away just in time, but that did not stop police from seizing a vehicle in a Fenland town.

Two men fled the scene after officers stopped a silver Peugeot 206 in Wellington Terrace, Wisbech last night (Thursday).

After checking the vehicle, it was found to be uninsured and seized at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “Police on patrol in Wisbech yesterday saw two men running from a silver Peugeot 206 at about 11.07pm.

“The vehicle was seized for no insurance and recovered.”

Although officers could not find the men, they are giving the driver a second chance.

The spokesperson added: “To collect the vehicle, the owner must attend a police station within 14 days and produce a valid driving licence, insurance details and vehicle log book.

“Alternatively, another driver with a license and appropriate insurance cover can attend.”

