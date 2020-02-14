Advanced search

Household mementos that hold memories to go on display at Wisbech Museum

PUBLISHED: 11:46 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 14 February 2020

Trip down memory lane at new Wisbech Museum exhibition. Paul McGregor with the washboard he's kept for the memories it brings back. Picture: WISBECH MUSEUM

Trip down memory lane at new Wisbech Museum exhibition. Paul McGregor with the washboard he's kept for the memories it brings back. Picture: WISBECH MUSEUM

Archant

An exhibition of objects that hold fond memories of the past - including a washboard that was used as an instrument in a jazz band - will feature at Wisbech Museum.

The 'Memento' exhibition will be launched next month and explore the role of objects in keeping personal memories alive.

It is being put together by a team of volunteer community curators, overseen by project officer Louise Haselgrove.

Instead of only displaying artefacts from the museum's collection, the curators are inviting residents to come forward and fill the exhibition with their own objects and stories.

Paul McGregor, from Guyhirn, has loaned his mother's old washboard and told the museum how his parents used it on different days of the week.

He said: "It was used by my grandmother and mother on washdays. This was hard, hot work. I know my mother hated it and loathed Mondays as a result.

"But my father, who was a jazz drummer and worked with Kenny Ball and as a Union Castle Line musician, would borrow it for gig nights.

"It was used as a percussion instrument in jazz and skiffle bands at the time. It would disappear, only to reappear in time for the Monday scrub."

Anyone living in the area who would like to get involved by loaning a special memento is invited to bring their object to a drop-off day at Wisbech and Fenland Museum on Saturday, February 22, between 10am and 2pm.

Community curators will record details of associated memories and accept the objects for loan.

Owners of large, fragile or valuable objects are requested to contact the museum in advance to discuss if their item is suitable for loan.

'Memento' opens on Saturday March 7 and runs until Saturday April 11.

It's part of the museum's National Lottery Heritage Funs project Sharing Cultures: Exploring our Collections.

It is aimed at providing volunteering opportunities to create exhibitions and events which have relevance to the daily lives of local people.

For more information on the exhibition visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk/

Most Read

Steve Barclay hosts election victory part in Wisbech with guest of honour Jacob Rees-Mogg

Stephen Barclay (left) and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving at Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

North Cambs Hospital patients ‘having to cancel appointments’ due to leaking roof

Patients at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech are “having to cancel their appointments” due to a leaking roof that has left staff and visitors in need of chairlifts to get upstairs – but landlords say repairs will be completed by the end of February. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in four-vehicle collision on A16 is named

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Most Read

Steve Barclay hosts election victory part in Wisbech with guest of honour Jacob Rees-Mogg

Stephen Barclay (left) and Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg arriving at Downing Street, London, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

North Cambs Hospital patients ‘having to cancel appointments’ due to leaking roof

Patients at North Cambs Hospital in Wisbech are “having to cancel their appointments” due to a leaking roof that has left staff and visitors in need of chairlifts to get upstairs – but landlords say repairs will be completed by the end of February. Picture: ARCHANT

Man who died in four-vehicle collision on A16 is named

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Latest from the Wisbech Standard

Jacob Rees-Mogg is ‘the chosen one’ by Tory members in the Fens as they welcome him at theatre

Jacob Rees-Mogg in Wisbech to address Tory Party supporters. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Former Manchester United and England star Lee Sharpe comes to King’s Lynn

Former Manchester United and England footballer Lee Sharpe will be coming to King’s Lynn on Thursday, March 5.

Shalamar, Soul II Soul, Heather Small and Toploader confirmed for The Cambridge Club Festival 2020

Shalamar, Soul II Soul, Heather Small and Toploader confirmed for The Cambridge Club Festival 2020. Picture: THE CAMBRIDGE CLUB

Robber beaten away with rounders bat after knife-wielding attack in Murrow

Four years jail for Harry Smith, 27, after attempted Murrow newsagent's robbery. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Cambridgeshire. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik
Drive 24