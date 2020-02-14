Household mementos that hold memories to go on display at Wisbech Museum

An exhibition of objects that hold fond memories of the past - including a washboard that was used as an instrument in a jazz band - will feature at Wisbech Museum.

The 'Memento' exhibition will be launched next month and explore the role of objects in keeping personal memories alive.

It is being put together by a team of volunteer community curators, overseen by project officer Louise Haselgrove.

Instead of only displaying artefacts from the museum's collection, the curators are inviting residents to come forward and fill the exhibition with their own objects and stories.

Paul McGregor, from Guyhirn, has loaned his mother's old washboard and told the museum how his parents used it on different days of the week.

He said: "It was used by my grandmother and mother on washdays. This was hard, hot work. I know my mother hated it and loathed Mondays as a result.

"But my father, who was a jazz drummer and worked with Kenny Ball and as a Union Castle Line musician, would borrow it for gig nights.

"It was used as a percussion instrument in jazz and skiffle bands at the time. It would disappear, only to reappear in time for the Monday scrub."

Anyone living in the area who would like to get involved by loaning a special memento is invited to bring their object to a drop-off day at Wisbech and Fenland Museum on Saturday, February 22, between 10am and 2pm.

Community curators will record details of associated memories and accept the objects for loan.

Owners of large, fragile or valuable objects are requested to contact the museum in advance to discuss if their item is suitable for loan.

'Memento' opens on Saturday March 7 and runs until Saturday April 11.

It's part of the museum's National Lottery Heritage Funs project Sharing Cultures: Exploring our Collections.

It is aimed at providing volunteering opportunities to create exhibitions and events which have relevance to the daily lives of local people.

For more information on the exhibition visit https://www.wisbechmuseum.org.uk/