A monthly meeting to tackle break-ins at Wisbech yacht harbour will be held at a pub in the town.

Boat owners will be able to meet and discuss ideas, ongoing issues and problems at The Rose Tavern in North Brink.

Calls for tougher security have been made in recent months following a crime spree at the site.

Trevor Bunn had around £2,000 worth of equipment stolen from his boat.

He will be at the helm of the monthly meet ups to ensure that owners get the chance to have their say.

Speaking to the Wisbech Standard earlier this month, Mr Bunn said that the marina was "going to rack and ruin".

"Half a dozen boats have been broken into and people are squatting on them too which unfortunately leaves such a mess behind," he said.

Fenland District Council (FDC), that runs the yacht harbour, said that they were meeting police to discuss "preventative action".

The meetings are set to be held at the pub on the first Thursday of the month.