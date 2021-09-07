News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Your chance for a 'cuppa with the mayor'

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 11:36 AM September 7, 2021   
Mayor Dr Nik Johnson

Unexpected Mayoral duties for Dr Nik Johnson last Saturday. “They extended to running the line in Priory Park , St Neots after opening the Cambridgeshire Fens Climate Panel with Baroness Brown,” he said. He's back in Wisbech on Wednesday for a 'cuppa with the mayor'. - Credit: Archant

We are offering you a chance to ‘pop in for a cuppa’ with Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.  

From 4pm to 5pm tomorrow (Wednesday) Mayor Johnson will be a guest of the Wisbech Standard and Cambs Times in Wisbech.  

You can pop in and meet him – with a complimentary cup of tea or coffee- at Bygones café in Hill Street (near the Horsefair). 

You don’t need an appointment. You simply turn up.  

Mayor Johnson wants to listen and to learn from the people of Wisbech of their priorities and to explain some of the initiatives he’s planned for the town.  

You may also want to watch:

These have so far included plugging a funding gap to continue work to get three major road schemes under way.  

He has visited the Oasis Centre to look at ways of helping them to expand and prosper.  

He has spoken at a public rally in Wisbech to oppose a mega incinerator.  

And he’s determined to deliver on public transport.  

"A lack of good transport causes real harm,” he says.  

“It holds places back, cutting people off from better jobs, services, and social contact.  

“It results in poorer public health and wellbeing, and, worst of all, lower life expectancy.  

“We must work to a plan which puts the success of left behind areas first.” 

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson has promised that Fenland – and Wisbech – will be high on his list of priorities over the coming four years.  

Elected as Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority in May, Mayor Johnson believes joined up and collaborative working can deliver change for the Fens.  

And you can find out more at his ‘pop in for a cuppa’ event tomorrow.  


Unexpected Mayoral duties for Dr Nik Johnson last Saturday.  

“They extended to running the line in Priory Park , St Neots after opening the Cambridgeshire Fens Climate Panel with Baroness Brown,” he said.

Cambs Live
Wisbech News

