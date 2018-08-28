Advanced search

Volunteer police cadets meet Mitch, Max and get a tour of Fenland force’s HQ

PUBLISHED: 11:29 31 January 2019

Wisbech Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets on their tour of police headquarters. Whilst there they met two of the force's police dogs. Picture: POLICING FENLAND.

Archant

Meeting two police dogs and getting a tour of the Fenland force’s headquarters was part of a fun trip for volunteer police cadets from Wisbech.

Wisbech Meadowgate Volunteer Police Cadets visited police headquarters to have a tour of the control and dispatch rooms.

The cadets also had the chance to meet police dog Max, who is a drugs, cash and weapons dog (DCW). They also met the handsome police dog, Mitch.

In December students took part in their official passing out parade to welcome them as volunteer police cadets.

Eight sixth form students took part in the ceremony marking a year ahead of a range of voluntary work they will become involved in within the community.

Joining the event was Jason Ablewhite, Cambridgeshire police and crime commissioner, and senior police officers, who have all supported the scheme since it began four years ago.

One person said: “We met some of the Meadowgate teachers and students in Morrison’s cafe the other day. What a lovely crowd, we stopped to have a chat with them.”

