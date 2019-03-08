Advanced search

Lights, camera, action for Meadowgate students in performance workshops

PUBLISHED: 17:31 27 March 2019

Meadowgate students stage a show for the College of West Anglia Isle campus in Wisbech. Picture: CWA

Meadowgate students stage a show for the College of West Anglia Isle campus in Wisbech. Picture: CWA

Archant

Meadowgate pupils in Wisbech had a chance to shine on stage when they took part in performance workshops.

Creative art students from the College of West Anglia encouraged the Meadowgate pupils to express themselves in workshops that included dancing, singing and acting.

Matt Eldridge, Meadowgate 6th form coordinator, said: “The students had a fantastic time and the experience has given them more confidence and a new experience.”

A total of 32 pupils from Meadowgate made their annual visit to the COWA Isle campus to take part in half hour workshops consisting of acting, dancing, green-screen filming and singing.

Four groups of students enjoyed the performing arts classes as part of their work experience.

Saffron Mallett, a second year level three dance student, said: “They all worked with enthusiasm and enjoyment, they were all involved, really good to teach and easy to work with.”

Joseph Mayes, a first year level three drama student, said: “Everyone was brilliant, they paid attention, got involved and achieved more than they thought they would.

“One of the Meadowgate students, Calum Bosworth, signed and sung the words whilst dancing along.”

