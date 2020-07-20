Video

Meadowgate Academy achievement videos prove a ‘real spirit-lifter’ for children, parents and staff

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s latest achievement video. The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown. Picture: MEADOWGATE ACADEMY/FACEBOOK Archant

‘We’re All In This Together’ is the message of Meadowgate Academy’s achievement videos which have been viewed 100,000 times throughout the pandemic.

The uplifting clip, which celebrates the children’s achievements, is just one of 15 that the Wisbech school team have put together throughout lockdown.

Matt Eldridge, head of upper school, said that, during lockdown, staff have been sending out emails at the start of the week to parents with a video theme and instruction.

Matt said: “It’s been really successful and positive - a great way of keeping everybody together.

“It’s been a real spirit-lifter and something for people to get involved in. We’ve had more than 100,000 views across 17 weeks of all the videos.

“A huge thank you to every member of staff, parent, pupil, sibling, grandparent, professional and pet that has taken part over the last 17 weeks.

“Without you all putting in the incredible effort that you have, the assembly videos would simply not have happened - let alone had over 100,000 views.

“It has been an absolute pleasure and we hope they have brought some real joy each week during a really dark and difficult time. We really have been all in this together!”

