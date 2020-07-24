Advanced search

Museum honours school-age volunteers with end of year awards

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 July 2020

Students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. All the students were thrilled to be able to get up close and handle some of the objects, like this shark's tooth. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

Students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. All the students were thrilled to be able to get up close and handle some of the objects, like this shark's tooth. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

Students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum.

Students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. Students measuring a fossil to check it will fit the cabinet for their own display. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMSStudents from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. Students measuring a fossil to check it will fit the cabinet for their own display. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

Students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum.

Meadowgate students in Year 11 started as volunteers last September in various roles, assisting with cataloguing objects, creating shop displays, preparing craft activities and writing a visual story guide for the museum.

Since March 2020, when both museum and school buildings closed for lockdown, the museum has kept in touch with the students, sending newsletters and providing digital content for Google Classroom.

Class teacher Alison Banks said: “Fenland Museum has offered so many opportunities to our year 11 pupils. The students have shown increased independence in the workplace setting.

“They have learnt vital skills, from how to talk sociably to people to creating displays and resources for the public.

Students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. Student volunteers produced a pictorial guide to the museum, taking photographs to illustrate it. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMSStudents from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech have been awarded certificates in recognition of their hard work and enthusiasm as volunteers at Wisbech and Fenland Museum. Student volunteers produced a pictorial guide to the museum, taking photographs to illustrate it. Picture: JULIE WILLIAMS

“The range of activities and adults they have worked with has developed the students’ life skills - only a supportive setting outside of school can achieve this. The provision of remote activities and learning has enabled pupils to engage with the museum even during lockdown.”

