Confidence boost for Meadowgate Academy sixth formers as they get to work with Wickes mentors

PUBLISHED: 10:06 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 21 June 2019

Sixth form students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech were given an insight into the working of a store during their day at Wickes. Picture: EMMA BIRD.

Sixth form students from Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech were given an insight into the working of a store during their day at Wickes. Picture: EMMA BIRD.

Sixth form students at Meadowgate Academy in Wisbech were given an insight into the working of a store when they spent a day at Wickes.

The students are pictured making wheelchair accessible planters. Picture: EMMA BIRD.

The work experience was part of the Volunteer it Yourself programme where mentors from Wickes came to the school and worked with more than 50 students to make wooden planters and wheelchair accessible work benches. All of the materials for the activities were donated by the store.

Emma Bird, sixth form co-ordinator at Meadowate Academy, said: "The collaboration between the store and the school has reaped rich rewards for the students, who all have special needs.

"They have learnt new practical skills, learnt to use a variety of tools safely and appropriately, worked as a team, had to problem-solve, use their initiative and rely on their communication skills to get the job done.

"We have seen an increase in confidence, especially working with unfamiliar people. The store visits have been invaluable because it has completed the circle of supply for the students, who could then appreciate where the materials came from and then how the store works in terms of logistics and setting out.

"As part of their employability studies, the students learnt about the job roles at the store and how having an additional need may not prevent them from aspiring to work in the retail/construction trade.

"We would like to thank store manage Ian Perry-Tate for his time and patience answering the many questions that the students and staff had.

"The Government are very keen for businesses and schools to link up and share knowledge in terms of careers guidance and this is a great example of employer engagement in action."

