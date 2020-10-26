Advanced search

Shop Local Wisbech: McIntosh’s goes the extra mile for customers

PUBLISHED: 11:22 26 October 2020

McIntosh's in Wisbech is behind the Wisbech Standard's Shop Local campaign. Owner Julie Poole's daughter Michaela is pictured. Pictures: Ian Carter

McIntosh’s has been serving customers in Wisbech for almost 60 years, and always goes the extra mile.

When we walked through the door of McIntosh’s, owner Julie Poole’s daughter Michaela is on the phone.

She’s helping a customer get hold of a pair of strong, protective gloves he needs for work.

And McIntosh’s in Little Church Street is helping because he’s struggling to find his size.

“Do you have them in a [size] 10?” she asks, and waits patiently while the supplier at the end of the line checks their stock.

After a couple of minutes, she says: “They’ve been discontinued, have they? OK, not to worry, I’ll keep searching.”

Here’s an independent trader going the extra mile for a customer, and phoning suppliers they’ve been using for years to help.

Pointing to a catalogue belonging to the next supplier she will try, Michaela said: “And if they don’t have them, I’ll contact others until I find the product we need.”

McIntosh’s was founded in 1963 by its original owner John McIntosh.

Over the years, it has become a specialist in workwear and plus sized clothing. It also has a range of men’s pyjamas.

Julie worked for John, and got to know the business inside and out before she took over.

The shop started in Norfolk Street originally, and moved into its current location around five years ago.

McIntosh’s stayed opened throughout lockdown supplying PPE to local factories and workwear to key workers.

Earlier this month it launched a new website for customers to buy products online if that’s more convenient to them.

Julie said: “As independent traders, we pride ourselves on excellent customer service.

“As a family-run business as well, we want to go the extra mile for our customers.

“A sale means so much more to us especially when we know we’ve helped someone find a highly specialist product they’re satisfied with.”

She added: “I believe that’s why our customers stay loyal to us.

“They trust us, and they like to see a familiar face.

“We’ve also been part of the community for such a long time, people know our names and sometimes just pop in for a chat. It’s lovely.”

Visit McIntosh’s new website at www.mcintoshsworkwear.co.uk to explore its range of products. The shop is located at 22 Little Church Street or call 01945 584751.

