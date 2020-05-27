Advanced search

All McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire to reopen before end of next week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 27 May 2020

All McDonalds restaurants  including Wisbech and Ely  will reopen before the end of next week, the fast food chain has confirmed. Picture: Google Maps

All McDonald’s restaurants across Cambridgeshire and the Fens – including one in Wisbech and Ely – will reopen before the end of next week.

The fast food chain confirmed today that 1,019 restaurants across the UK will reopen by Thursday, June 4 after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The good news for takeaway lovers comes after six restaurants opened across the region, with all of them in or around Peterborough.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We can today announce that by June 4, 1,019 of our restaurants will have reopened, either for Drive Thru or McDelivery.

“This means every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.

“This is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working so that we can now help all parts of the UK and Ireland to enjoy the return of the Big Mac.

“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high. Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first - their safety is our priority.

“In the last week, on occasion, we have taken the decision to close Drive Thru lanes where demand has impacted local communities or the safety of our people or customers.

“We will continue to work with local authorities and the police as we extend our reopening plans. With smaller teams, we will still be offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and we ask that you make contactless payments and limit your spend to £25.

“We are continuing to review these measures as we reopen, but for now, these restrictions remain in place to help our employees, customers and delivery partner couriers to remain safe.”

