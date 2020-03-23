McDonald’s to fully shut all restaurants across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus pandemic

All McDonald�s restaurants close from Monday, March 23 from 7pm. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Fastfood chain McDonald’s - who have a restaurant in Wisbech – will fully close all their eateries across Cambridgeshire and the UK from tonight.

McDonald’s say it was a “difficult decision” to shut every restaurant from 7pm on Monday, March 23 due to the ongoing wide-spread coronavirus pandemic.

The closure will make an impact on Wisbech where they have an eat-in and drive-through restaurant – both of which will be shut until further notice.

A spokesman said: “This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interest of our customers.

“We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.”

McDonald’s originally closed the eat-in section in some of their restaurants as the COVID-19 virus began to sweep through the UK – using just the drive-through for orders.

The spokesman added: “Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

“We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.”

