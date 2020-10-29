McDonald’s and KFC can now be delivered to homes in Fenland thanks to Uber Eats

People in Wisbech can now get McDonald's and KFC delivered to their doors following an expansion of the food delivery service Uber Eats.

Fast-food lovers in the Fens can now have McDonald’s and KFC delivered to their front door thanks to an expansion of a well-known delivery service.

Uber Eats has now launched in Wisbech and, as well as the big chain giants, a number of local favourites will also be available for delivery.

The service launched on Thursday, October 29 and McDonald’s and KFC were amongst the first restaurants to sign up for home delivery.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Wisbech firstly with McDonald’s and KFC.

“A host of local restaurants will be joining in the coming weeks.

“We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

Uber Eats has introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access the PPE they need for free to help keep them safe when they deliver with Uber Eats.

For all deliveries as well as providing free sanitising products, Uber Eats is providing couriers with over one million masks.

Locals can download the Uber Eats app on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com.

How to order:

• Download the free app or go to ubereats.com. You can sign in using your existing Uber account or create a new one.

• Select your home or any other address.

• Find the perfect meal - browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type or dietary requirements to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for.

• Place your order - pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive whenever is most convenient for you.

• Track the progress of the delivery - get updates as your order is prepared and on its way to your destination.

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app will mean more business with more options for delivery and thousands of potential new customers.