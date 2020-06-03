Remaining Cambs McDonald’s forced shut due to coronavirus reopen drive-thrus today

The remaining McDonald’s restaurants left shut due to the coronavirus in Fenland and east Cambs will reopen today, the fast-food chain has announced.

The Cromwell Road site in Wisbech and Ely Leisure Village restaurant will reopen this morning (June 3) from 11am and will be serving a limited menu.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: ““his is only possible following the hard work of the teams in our 44 pilot restaurants.

“Over the last fortnight, our employees, franchisees and suppliers have worked tirelessly to implement new procedures to enable safe working.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different.

“It will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.

“Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.”

There will be a maximum spend in place, with a limit of £25 per order, while reduced hours, 11am to 10pm, will be implemented. McDonalds breakfast will not be returning.